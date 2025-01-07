These are 5 things you should not do as a filmmaker in 2025

From storytelling pitfalls to production faux pas, we’re breaking down the five things every filmmaker should avoid this new year.

The world of filmmaking is ever-evolving, and with every new year comes a fresh set of challenges, trends, and opportunities.

As the film scene changes, so do audiences' expectations; the bar has never been higher.

In 2025, filmmakers are not just competing with each other; they’re competing with the endless scroll of social media, the binge-able lure of streaming platforms, and the growing demand for stories that resonate on a deeper level.

But here's the catch: just as there are things filmmakers should start doing to keep up with the times, there are also things they absolutely need to stop.

We’re talking about those outdated habits, creative shortcuts, and production missteps that can derail a project.

This article isn’t here to roast; it’s here to help.

Don’t Settle for Mediocre Scripts

Let’s be honest—some films look amazing but fall apart because of weak writing. No amount of star power, or fancy editing can save a dull story.

Take your time with the script, workshop it, and get feedback from people who don’t owe you compliments. Good writing is the foundation of any great film.

If you’re not a strong writer, team up with someone who is. A killer script is worth the collaboration.

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Pre-Production

Picture this: You’re on set, cameras are rolling, and suddenly someone asks, “Wait, do we even have a permit for this location?” Chaos ensues.

Avoid this nightmare by nailing your pre-production. It’s the blueprint. Pre-production is where you plan EVERYTHING—scripts, storyboards, locations, equipment, schedules, and even breaks!

Without it, your production is a house of cards waiting to collapse. Ironing out details beforehand reduces costly surprises during filming.

Don’t Skip Proper Budgeting

“I’m just making a short film; do I really need a budget?” Yes, yes, and yes! Even if you’re working on a shoestring budget, planning every naira, dollar, or euro is non-negotiable.

Budgeting prevents mid-shoot financial panic. Running out of money halfway through production is the fastest way to kill your project.

It helps to track expenses. A clear budget helps you allocate funds where they’re needed most and avoid overspending on non-essentials.

A well-planned budget shows you’re serious and professional, making it easier to secure funding.

Don’t Neglect Collaboration and Networking

Filmmaking isn’t a solo sport; it’s a team effort. Neglecting collaboration or failing to network can stunt your growth faster than a broken camera.

Collaborators can bring new ideas and skills to the table that you might not have thought of. A well-oiled team can tackle challenges creatively and efficiently.

Working well with others creates lasting relationships and future opportunities. Networking can lead to funding, partnerships, or access to better resources.

Knowing the right people can help your work reach a wider audience. Reliable industry contacts are more likely to recommend you for projects.

Don’t Keep Your Cast and Crew Members Hungry

Ever heard the saying, “An army marches on its stomach”? Well, so does a film crew! Neglecting welfare is the fastest way to demotivate your team and doom your production.

Remember! A well-fed and cared-for crew is a happy crew that will give 110%. Tired, hungry people make mistakes, which slows down production.

Treat your team well, and they’ll want to work with you again. Budget for catering or at least decent snacks to keep everyone energized.