The Presidency: A gripping tale of power struggles, greed, premieres nationwide February

Nigerian filmmaker Sampson Afolabi-Johnson (aka Osmosis) delivers an electrifying political drama with THE PRESIDENCY, set to debut in cinemas nationwide on February 21, 2025.

Distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, this gripping film delves into the volatile world of political power, ambition, and unyielding determination, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience brimming with suspense, secrets, and patriotism.

At the heart of the story is Jaiyeola Durodola, played by the talented Mallum Arik, a Nigerian man raised abroad who is thrust into the complexities of his homeland. Born to Ireti Jaiyeola, a formidable political leader in the UPM party, Jaiyeola’s return to Nigeria coincides with rising tensions from the Progress Circle members, setting the stage for a high-stakes journey of power and intrigue.

Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast that includes Gideon Okeke, Antar Laniyan, Akin Lewis, Prince Jide Kosoko, Fadekemi Olumide Aluko, Aderonke Onuoha, Yemi Blaq, and Patrick Doyle, THE PRESIDENCY is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling performances and masterful storytelling.

Sampson Afolabi-Johnson, renowned for his work in the multi-award winning Mnet soap opera,Tinsel, demonstrates his exceptional talent for crafting compelling narratives with THE PRESIDENCY. In Afolabi-Johnson’s words: "The inspiration for The Presidency stems from a desire to see real change."

Distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, a powerhouse in film distribution, THE PRESIDENCY is set to captivate audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

According to a spokesperson from Tribe Nation: “We are thrilled to partner with Osmosis to bring THE PRESIDENCY to the big screen. This is a story that speaks to every Nigerian citizen, filled with raw emotion and drama that will resonate with viewers.”

Mark your calendars! Don’t miss this epic cinematic journey when it hits theaters nationwide on February 21, 2025.