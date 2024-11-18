The FilmJoint Awards 2025: See complete list of nominees

Ahead of the 2025 FilmJoint Awards, here’s the complete list of nominees and their respective categories.

The countdown to the 2025 Filmjoint Awards is officially on, and there are exceptional films nominated this year. The nominations for the awards reflect a wide variety of genres, styles, and talents— each film offering a unique and captivating experience.

Here’s a rundown of the films leading the charge at the 2025 Filmjoint Awards, each one a contender in multiple categories for this year’s prizes.

BEST PICTURE

Bunuelesque- Hippogryph Films Jujuman- Tony Ogunyinka Conversation From the Past - Damilola Aleje The Birth- Segilola ogidan The Interrogation of Lotanna- Serah Ibukun Adetoyinbo and Ore Obadofin Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Moses Ipadeola Love Olaitan- Moyosore Akinsete

BEST DIRECTOR

Segilola Ogidan - The Birth Reginald Jumbo - The Interrogation of Lotanna Moyosore Akinsete - Love Olaitan Smart Edikan - Cry Me Awake Moses Ipadeola - Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride Doyinsola Ajayi - Maki Chukwuka Ndife - The Major

BEST INDIGENOUS FILM

Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Moses Ipadeola Edeleyo - The Decision- Frank Nosa The Interrogation of Lotanna- Reginald Jumbo Cry Me Awake- Smart Edikan Psyched- Stephanie Necus Man and Masquerade-Adekunle Blue Honeycomb- Babatunde Lawal

BEST AFRICAN FILM

The Interrogation of Lotanna - (Nigeria)- Reginald Jumbo Conversation From The Past - (Nigeria)- Damilola Aleje Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride - (Nigeria)- Moses Ipadeola Mike and Mariam (Tanzania)- Michael Goima Taama (Uganda)- Nsubuga Arthur

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Bunuelesque - Hippogryph Films Jujuman - UK Tony Ogunyinka Ibrahim- USA Yomi Orun Dojo - USA Jon Paul Weisergeburt (Rebirth) - USA Diane Degry

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

On your Own- Daniel Itegboje Agbo: Poison or Remedy- Samad Uthman The Way We Are- Emmanuel Emeka 28 Days- Imoh Eboh Sipping Words- Ian Gitiku Ngene Ade: Depth of Devotion- Solomon Ojochegbe Afrobunk- Adeleye Adeniyi

BEST STUDENT FILM

Flawed Cupid- Emerald Obahiagbon Angel in the Stone- Doyinsola Ajayi Rekiya- Wuraola Adeniran & Deborah Ahme Ijo, A Dance- Chukwufumnanya Oluwatobi The Last Sane Man In Lagos- Jimeto Onyedika Endless Loop- Che Messiah

BEST MAKE UP/SFX

Bush Baby- Benita Imomoh The Major- Chidi Onuike Cry Me Awake- Nwankwo Chidera Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Abisoye Balogun Edeleyo - The Decision- Augustina Enokehan Sweat and Blood- Moradeke Adeniran

VOICE OF IMPACT AWARD

On your Own- Daniel Itegboje 28 days- Imoh Eboh & Bolaji Gelax Kaseko- Adebayo Oluwatunmise Bodmas- Taiwo Bukky & Orobosa Ikponimwen Better Place- Korede Soyinka Sonu (Missing)- Vincent Egbe & Mfon Abasi Inyang Sealed- Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe

JURY AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING STORYTELLING ARE

The Birth- Segilola Ogidan Love Olaitan- Moyosore Akinsete Conversation from the Past- Adesola Oni The Interrogation of Lotanna- Reginald Jumbo Honeycomb- Babatunde Lawal

BEST SCREENPLAY (ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED)

The Birth- Segilola Ogidan Honeycomb- Tobi Marho &Babatunde Lawal Turning Point- Bola Daniel Maki- Linda Marrick Last Cab Home- Oluwagbemiga Idahosa Ume(Breathe)- Sandata Ireogbu, Uche Mordi

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE ARE:

William Chinoyenem - The Interrogation of Lotanna Desmond Bryce - Man and Masquarade Greg Ojefua - RoadTrip Nonso Ekemezie - The Delectable Azeezah Sama Chris Akoh - Breakfast Over Dinner Korede Soyinka- Tele Tele Peter Inyang- Bush Baby

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Segilola Ogidan - The Birth Chinenye Ulaegbu - Cry Me Awake Teniola Aladese - Maki Isoken Aruede - The Delectable Azeezah Sama Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko - Conversation From The Past Mary Edet - Psyched Bona Efua - Anthology of Emotions

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bush Baby - Damilare Adeesho The Birth- Solomon Essang The Major- Collins Edemuzor, Ugonna Samuelson Sweat and Blood- Ademola Adebisi The Delectable Azeezah Sama- Oghenetega Odikpa

BEST FILM EDITING

The Birth- Adebeshin Samuel The Major- Chukwuka Ndife Bush Baby- Tunde Moses, Hassan Oluwapelumi, Amadike Vivian The Delectable Azeezah Sama- Bolanle Jegede Tele Tele- Olamilekan Adedayo Jude- Okosa Augustine Okosa

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Edeleyo - The Decision- Bridget Osemwengie Tele Tele- The Major- Conversation from the Past- FG Ajileye Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Ogunfeyitimi Omoloro Cry me awake- Olaoye Omotosho

BEST SOUND OVERALL

Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Kazeem Kaycekeys Taiwo The Major- Chukwuka Ndife Tele Tele- Prince Olusam Gbadamosi Bush Baby- Irmiya Pwanonzadi Edeleyo - The Decision- Okorie Prince Onyedikachi

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN