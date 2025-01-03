The Day of the Jackal, Dune Part 2, Yellowstone S5, and more International Movies to Watch on Showmax this January

Kick off the new year with a bang as Showmax unwraps an electrifying lineup of must-watch shows this January. Enjoy a spectacular lineup of new shows, movies, reality TV shows, and documentaries available on Showmax this January. Prepare to unwrap top entertainment gems and make January your coziest, most thrilling month yet!



DUNE: PART TWO | STREAM NOW

The fourth biggest box office hit of 2024, Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides as he seeks vengeance and faces a heart-wrenching choice between love and the fate of the universe. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the film holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its emotional depth and balance of personal stakes with intense action. Watch the trailer here https://youtu.be/Way9Dexny3w Also, watch the epic HBO prequel series here

THE LAST RIFLEMAN | STREAM FROM 6 JANUARY

The Last Rifleman stars Pierce Brosnan as a WWII veteran who escapes his care home to attend the 75th D-Day anniversary in France, confronting his past along the way. Inspired by true events, the film also features Clémence Poésy, Jürgen Prochnow, Ian McElhinney, and the late John Amos. Brosnan and Prochnow earned IFTA nominations for their performances. Watch the trailer here https://youtu.be/6ohyETpGYFE



FOUND S2 | FIRST ON SHOWMAX | BINGE 10 JANUARY

Found returns with a thrilling new season as Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her crisis management team continue their mission to locate missing people overlooked by the system. Fueled by personal ties to mysterious disappearances, the team faces shocking twists, including Gabi rebuilding trust after revealing her darkest secret and confronting her escaped kidnapper—all while racing to save those in need. Watch the trailer here https://youtu.be/7ItzgH-uTrI



THE DAY OF THE JACKAL | MONDAYS FROM 13 JANUARY AT 8:30PM



The biggest Sky Original ever, The Day of the Jackal reimagines Frederick Forsyth's classic novel in a modern-day setting. Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne stars as the enigmatic assassin, with Lashana Lynch as Bianca, the determined British intelligence officer on his trail. With an 85% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a second season already confirmed, this exhilarating series is hailed by Variety as “a breathless adventure until the very end.” Watch the trailer here https://youtu.be/EUb_04MdnMI



YELLOWSTONE S5 PART B | BINGE FROM 17 JANUARY

Hailed as “the biggest hit on cable TV” by The Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone follows a Montana ranching family fiercely defending their land from enemies, Indigenous communities, and ambitious developers. Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the neo-Western boasts an 8.7/10 IMDb rating. The franchise has inspired acclaimed spinoffs like 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, also available on Showmax. Watch the trailer here https://youtu.be/3tZ7AEoC8zk



NEXT LEVEL CHEF S2 | BINGE FROM 8 JANUARY

Gordon Ramsay returns with Next Level Chef Season 2, joined by Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, to discover America’s next culinary superstar. The show has become Fox’s third most-streamed unscripted debut featuring a unique three-story set and innovative challenges. Contestants, from line cooks to social media chefs, compete for a $250,000 prize and the coveted title of Next Level Chef. Watch the teaser here https://youtu.be/lfDZBEjAv2o Watch Atonement | Bad Hombres| Downtown Abbey and Oscar Best Picture winner Shakespeare in Love. Other movies coming to Showmax include Apollo 11 and In Bruges, streaming from 6 January; The Invisible Man and Lost In Translation available from 13 January.

Subscribe to the Showmax Entertainment mobile plan for just N1,600 monthly or the multiple-device plan for N3,500. Visit www.showmax.com/ng.



