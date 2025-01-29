Stop overthinking, make that film today!

How long have you been sitting on that film idea? Be honest. Is it weeks? Months? Maybe even years?
You’ve imagined the scenes, played the dialogues in your head, and dreamt of seeing your name roll up in the credits. But instead of taking action, you find yourself trapped in an endless cycle of overthinking.
“What if the story isn’t good enough?”
“What if I don’t have the right equipment?”
“What if people don’t like it?”
Guess what? Every great filmmaker once had these same doubts. The difference is, they pushed past them. And you can too.
Perfection is the enemy of progress
One of the biggest mistakes you can make as a filmmaker is waiting for everything to be perfect before you start. Truth: perfection doesn’t exist. If you keep waiting for the perfect script, the perfect budget, or the perfect timing, you’ll be waiting forever.
Filmmaking is about doing; learning as you go, improving with each project, and embracing the imperfections that make your work unique.
Quentin Tarantino once said, “If you just love movies enough, you can make a good one.” Not a perfect one. A good one. And guess what? A good film today is better than a perfect film that never gets made.
Use what you have
Who says you need expensive cameras and big budgets to start? Some of the best films have been made with little to no money. Look at Sean Baker’s Tangerine, shot entirely on an iPhone. Nollywood itself was built on creativity over resources. Filmmakers found ways to tell compelling stories despite budget constraints.
So, what do you have right now? A phone? A borrowed camera? Your friends' willingness to act? That’s all you need to start. Find creative ways to work with your resources. Great storytelling will always outweigh fancy visuals.
Start small, but start now
You don’t have to create a feature-length film right away. Start with a short film. Shoot a scene. Make a one-minute skit. The more you create, the more confident you become. Each project is a stepping stone to the next, and before you know it, you’ll be ready to take on bigger productions.
Think about this: would you rather have a rough but real film in your portfolio or an imaginary masterpiece that never sees the light of day?
Don’t fear criticism; it’s your best friend
Fear of criticism holds many filmmakers back. But here’s the truth: every film gets criticized. Even the best movies in the world have their haters. Does that mean they shouldn’t have been made? Of course not!
Instead of fearing negative feedback, embrace it. Use it to improve. The worst thing that can happen isn’t criticism; it’s regret. Imagine looking back years from now and wishing you had started.
You are not alone
Filmmaking is a collaborative effort. You don’t have to do everything yourself. Find people who share your vision—writers, actors, cinematographers, editors. There are thousands of passionate creatives just like you waiting to bring stories to life. Build your tribe. Surround yourself with doers, not just dreamers.
Give yourself a deadline
Saying “I’ll start soon” is a trap. “Soon” never comes. Instead, set a date and commit to it. Want to shoot your first short film? Pick a date. Need to write your script? Set a deadline. Filmmaking is about action, not just ideas.
Just do it!
Filmmaking isn’t about having it all figured out from day one. It’s about passion, persistence, and taking that first step. No matter how rough your first film is, it will be better than a film that only exists in your head.
So stop overthinking. Start writing. Start filming. Start making mistakes and learning from them. The world needs your story. And the only way to tell it is to start today.