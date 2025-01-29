Stop overthinking, make that film today!

How long have you been sitting on that film idea? Be honest. Is it weeks? Months? Maybe even years?

You’ve imagined the scenes, played the dialogues in your head, and dreamt of seeing your name roll up in the credits. But instead of taking action, you find yourself trapped in an endless cycle of overthinking.

“What if the story isn’t good enough?”

“What if I don’t have the right equipment?”

“What if people don’t like it?”

Guess what? Every great filmmaker once had these same doubts. The difference is, they pushed past them. And you can too.

Perfection is the enemy of progress

One of the biggest mistakes you can make as a filmmaker is waiting for everything to be perfect before you start. Truth: perfection doesn’t exist. If you keep waiting for the perfect script, the perfect budget, or the perfect timing, you’ll be waiting forever.



Filmmaking is about doing; learning as you go, improving with each project, and embracing the imperfections that make your work unique.

Quentin Tarantino once said, “If you just love movies enough, you can make a good one.” Not a perfect one. A good one. And guess what? A good film today is better than a perfect film that never gets made.

Use what you have

Who says you need expensive cameras and big budgets to start? Some of the best films have been made with little to no money. Look at Sean Baker’s Tangerine, shot entirely on an iPhone. Nollywood itself was built on creativity over resources. Filmmakers found ways to tell compelling stories despite budget constraints.

So, what do you have right now? A phone? A borrowed camera? Your friends' willingness to act? That’s all you need to start. Find creative ways to work with your resources. Great storytelling will always outweigh fancy visuals.