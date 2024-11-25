So you want to be a Nollywood Producer? Here’s how!

Being a film producer in Nollywood isn’t just about sitting behind a desk with a fancy title; it’s about bringing stories to life, managing chaos with a smile, and, sometimes, begging your stubborn uncle to invest in your movie.

Let’s face it: Nollywood is the land of dreams, drama, and dazzling lights, where stories unfold, careers are made, and memes are born. Nollywood, which happens to be one of the largest film industries in the world in terms of output churns out films faster than you can say oga direct! But hey, we all start somewhere!

So, If you’ve been bitten by the production bug and want to join the bustling world of Nollywood, you’re in the right place. Whether you’re dreaming of making the next Living in Bondage, The Wedding Party, or the quirkiest romantic comedy, this guide is your cheat sheet to making it as a film producer in Nollywood today.

Understand what a producer does (Hint: It’s Everything!)

In simple terms, a producer is the boss behind the scenes. You handle the money, organise the crew, ensure the director doesn’t lose their mind, and maybe even run errands to keep everyone happy. In Nollywood, you’re likely to wear multiple hats—sometimes the scriptwriter, casting agent, location scout, and marketer. So, before you dive in, ask yourself: Am I ready for this hustle? If the answer is yes, keep reading.

Learn the business side of film

Movies may be art, but in Nollywood, they’re also serious business. A film producer needs to understand budgeting, funding, and profit margins. You can’t just say, “I want to shoot a film,” and hope your landlord will let you use your backyard for free. Start by reading books on film production, attending workshops, or enrolling in film school (there are good options like, Del-York Creative Academy, Multi-Choice Talent Factory or EbonyLife Creative Academy).

Build your network (your Nollywood ‘village’)

In Nollywood, who you know is just as important as what you know. Attend industry events, premieres, film festivals like AFRIFF, or even Instagram live sessions hosted by filmmakers. Rub shoulders with directors, actors, and scriptwriters—you never know who might be your ticket to your first big project.

Start Small (Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither was Nollywood)

Let’s be real: you won’t start with a blockbuster featuring RMD and Genevieve Nnaji. Begin with small projects—short films, documentaries, or skits. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok are goldmines for showcasing your work. Plus, they’re a cost-effective way to build a portfolio and prove your chops.

Secure Funding (beg, borrow, but please don’t steal)

Unless you’re sitting on a secret oil well, funding your first film might be tricky. Thankfully, Nollywood offers multiple avenues: Personal Savings (sacrifice your shawarma money for the greater good); Family and Friends (Your uncle might finally see your vision); Investors (Pitch your movie as “the next big thing” (with a detailed business plan)); Grants and Loans (Look out for initiatives by the Bank of Industry, Lagos State Film Fund, or private organisations).

Assemble a Team (your production avengers)

Find a director who shares your vision, cast actors who bring your script to life, and hire a cinematographer who knows what they’re doing. And don’t forget the most important team member: a caterer. Hungry crew members can derail even the best-laid production plans.

Choose a great script

No matter how great your production skills are, a bad story will sink your film faster than bad lighting. Look for a compelling, relatable, and marketable script. You can write one yourself, hire a scriptwriter, or adapt a novel or play.

Navigate the challenges (yes, there will be drama)

From power outages to diva moments and unpredictable weather, Nollywood productions are no stranger to chaos. Keep a cool head, solve problems creatively, and always have a Plan B (and sometimes Plan C).

Market your film (because nobody watches what They don’t know about)

Once your masterpiece is ready, it’s time to promote it. Organise a premiere, leverage social media, and partner with streaming platforms like Netflix, Showmax, or Amazon Prime. Even Nollywood producers with modest budgets understand the importance of good publicity.

Rinse and Repeat

Congratulations! You’ve made your first film. Now it’s time to build on that momentum. The Nollywood grind never stops, and neither should you. Use your first project as a stepping stone to bigger and better opportunities.

Final Thoughts