Short films are the ‘test drive’ every new filmmaker needs

Short films might be tiny stories, but they create a huge impact and could be a starting point for emerging filmmakers ready to go small before going big.

So, you’ve decided to dive into filmmaking. First of all, welcome to the club! Second, let’s get something out of the way—your first masterpiece doesn’t need to be a two-hour epic with explosions, 10 love triangles, and a budget that would make Marvel Studios jealous. Nope. Trust me when I say this: starting with a short film is not only the smarter move but also the secret sauce to making it big in the industry.

Think of short films as the ultimate warm-up for the marathon that is your filmmaking career. They’re your training ground, playground, and “let-me-try-this-before-I-go-broke” phase. And before you roll your eyes and say, “But I want to make the next Black Panther,” hear me out. Even some of the biggest directors in the game—Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, and, yes, even Quentin Tarantino—started their careers with short films.

Still sceptical? Let me break it down. Making a short film is like getting a starter pack for the filmmaking world. It’s packed with lessons, creative freedom, and opportunities to showcase your genius without draining your wallet.

So grab your camera, charge those batteries, and explore why short films are the perfect first step for any emerging filmmaker.

Budget-Friendly Dreams

Let’s be real. Filmmaking can be expensive. Unless you have a secret stash of cash (or a rich uncle), you’ll want to keep costs low. Short films are like the budget-friendly buffet of the film world. You can tell your story without needing a million dollars for that slow-motion helicopter explosion scene.

With short films, you can use your friend’s garage as a set, borrow costumes from your mom’s closet, and still end up with something that slaps. Plus, the money you save? You can use it to buy snacks for your crew because well-fed actors make happy actors and happy actors make great performances.

Perfect for Experimentation

Ever wanted to try making a sci-fi romance about time-traveling chickens? Go for it. Short films are your safe space to experiment. They’re where you get to test out weird ideas, crazy shots, and unconventional stories without the pressure of studio execs breathing down your neck. The best part? If it works, you’re a genius. If it doesn’t, you’re still a genius for trying. Short films are like creative playgrounds where you can swing as high as you want.

Build Your Crew (and your squad or tribe)

Filmmaking is a team sport. When you work on a short film, you’ll start building your crew—camera operators, editors, sound designers, and that one friend who’s really good at holding boom mics. These are the people who’ll stick with you when you’re making your Oscar-winning feature someday. Also, short films let you figure out who your ride-or-die team is. Got someone who ghosted you mid-project? Time to find a replacement. It’s all part of the learning curve.

Short Films, Big Film Festivals

Guess what? There are film festivals just for short films! From Cannes Short Film Corner to Africa’s own AFRIFF, your short film could be your golden ticket to industry recognition. Winning (or even just screening) your short film at festivals is like getting your name on the map. It’s a chance to rub shoulders with industry pros, potential investors, and, who knows, your future producer.

It’s All About the Impact

Short films are proof that less is more. You have limited time, so every frame, line, and scene must count. This sharpens your storytelling skills and teaches you how to make an impact quickly. You learn to kill filler scenes, craft tighter narratives, and leave your audience wanting more. And guess what? That’s exactly what feature film producers want to see in a filmmaker. If you can make magic in five minutes, they’ll trust you with 120.

Showcasing Your Talent

Your short film is your resume. It’s the thing you show producers, investors, and Netflix execs when they ask, “What can you do?” It’s proof that you’re not just talk—you’ve got the skills to back it up. Plus, short films are super sharable. Post them on YouTube, Instagram, or even TikTok (yes, TikTok!). Before you know it, your work could go viral, and people will be sliding into your DMs asking, “When’s your next project dropping?”

Short Doesn’t Mean Small

Let’s squash the idea that short films are “lesser” than feature films. Some of the most powerful stories ever told were in short films. A compelling 10-minute story can stick with someone longer than a mediocre 2-hour movie. Think of it as quality over quantity.

So, if you’ve got a story itching to be told, don’t wait for a massive budget or a big studio. Start small, start bold, and start now. Who knows? The short film you make today could be the feature-length blockbuster everyone’s talking about tomorrow.