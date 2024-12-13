See trailer for Toyin Abraham’s upcoming movie, ‘Alakada: Bad and Boujee’

Nollywood filmmaker and actress, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, has released the official trailer for her upcoming December release, Alakada: Bad and Boujee.

Ahead of her new movie release, the actor-producer took to her Instagram page to announce the official release.

“From the glamour of social media to real life’s grit! Alakada is about to take the wildest ride of her life! Buckle up for the most unpredictable action-comedy of the year!” the post said.

This is a new addition to the Alakada movie franchise and it is scheduled for release next week. The first instalment, Alakada premiered in 2009, the second Alakada 2 was in 2013, the third, Alakada Reloaded in 2017, and Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner in 2020. The series portrays a young girl, Yetunde (Toyin Abraham) from a poor family background with an inferiority complex who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status to fit in with the crowd.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani, the film stars Toyin Abraham, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Odunlade Adekola, and Bimbo Ademoye.

Abraham started acting in 2003. She shared the screen with veteran actress Bukky Wright. Since then Abraham has made, directed, and starred in several Nigerian films including Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, The Ghost and the Tout, and Prophetess.