Paramount Pictures unveils star-studded cast for 'Children of Blood and Bone'

Tomi Adeyemi's spellbinding fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone is finally coming to life on screen, with a blockbuster cast and an equally visionary director at the helm.

Set for release in January 2027, the adaptation is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard) and will be produced by Paramount Pictures.

The action-packed fantasy epic has assembled an extraordinary cast, including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Filming begins soon in South Africa, promising to bring Adeyemi's richly imagined world of Orïsha to life in vivid detail.

Set in the mythical kingdom of Orïsha, Children of Blood and Bone tells the story of Zélie, a courageous young woman from the maji, a once-powerful people stripped of their magic by the tyrannical King Saran.

Years after the brutal Raid that decimated her people, Zélie discovers a way to bring back magic. Alongside her loyal brothers Tzain and Amari, a rebellious princess who turns against her father, Zélie embarks on a treacherous quest to restore what was lost.

But their mission is fraught with danger, as they must face King Saran’s relentless forces, led by his conflicted son, Prince Inan. The story explores resilience, oppression, and the fight for justice, all set against in an enchanting African-inspired fantasy.

Now let’s meet the cast

Thuso Mbedu as Zélie

Stepping into the lead role of Zélie, Thuso Mbedu portrays a young woman fighting to reclaim her people’s heritage. The South African actress, known for her Emmy-nominated role in The Underground Railroad, continues to shine as a rising global star.

Amandla Stenberg as Amari

Amandla Stenberg takes on the role of Amari, the princess who rejects her family’s cruelty and joins Zélie’s fight. The Danish-American actress, best known for The Hunger Games and The Hate U Give, has been captivating audiences with her dynamic performances for years.

Damson Idris as Prince Inan

Playing the torn and duty-bound Prince Inan, Damson Idris brings depth to the character. The British-Nigerian actor gained acclaim for his role as Franklin Saint in Snowfall, earning an NAACP Image Award.

Tosin Cole as Tzain

Tosin Cole stars as Tzain, Zélie’s fiercely protective older brother. Known for his roles in Doctor Who and 61st Street, Cole’s commanding presence will lend strength to this pivotal character.

Viola Davis as Mama Agba

Viola Davis portrays Mama Agba, the wise and formidable mentor who prepares the young maji for the fight ahead. With an EGOT to her name and roles in Fences and The Woman King, Davis is a force to be reckoned with.

Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea

Cynthia Erivo plays Admiral Kaea, a loyal enforcer of King Saran’s anti-magic regime. The multi-talented performer recently starred as Elphaba in Wicked and brings gravitas to this role.

Idris Elba as Lekan

Idris Elba embodies Lekan, the last high priest of the maji and a guiding light for Zélie. Known for Beast and Luther, Elba’s commanding screen presence is a perfect match for this wise and enduring character.

Lashana Lynch as Jumoke

Lashana Lynch takes on the role of Zélie and Tzain’s late mother, Jumoke, whose legacy as a Reaper inspires her children. Lynch, celebrated for her roles in Captain Marvel and No Time to Die, is a powerful addition to the cast.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran

Chiwetel Ejiofor delivers his signature intensity as King Saran, the brutal ruler determined to eradicate magic. An Academy Award nominee for 12 Years a Slave, Ejiofor is a seasoned talent who brings depth to even the darkest roles.

Regina King as Queen Nehanda