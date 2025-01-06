Nollywood’s portrayal of women; How far have we come?

Nollywood has long been a mirror reflecting the complexities of Nigerian society. Its stories, while entertaining, have also carried the weight of shaping public perception, especially when it comes to the portrayal of women.

For decades, Nollywood films have been used as a tool of cultural reinforcement, perpetuating stereotypes and often serving as a form of subtle propaganda.

From the submissive housewife to the "wicked stepmother," and from the scheming mistress to the long-suffering mother, women in Nollywood narratives were frequently boxed into roles that reinforced societal expectations rather than challenging them.

This portrayal wasn't accidental. As an influential medium, Nollywood has historically been a conduit for cultural, political, and even moral messaging.

The Early Days: Stereotypes and Archetypes

In its early days, many films were used to promote traditional values and ideologies, painting women as either paragons of virtue or cautionary tales.

These narratives, often rooted in patriarchal ideologies, served to maintain the status quo, ensuring that women remained confined within prescribed societal roles.

These portrayals mirrored societal expectations at the time, where patriarchy dictated the roles women could play both on and off-screen.

Female characters were rarely afforded agency or independence, often existing as a foil to male protagonists.

Progress in Storytelling: The Rise of Strong Female Leads

The 2000s brought a wave of change as female-led stories began to emerge, showcasing women as protagonists rather than side characters.

Actresses like Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Nse Ikpe-Etim became icons, portraying women with depth, ambition, and complexity.

Films like Ije, The Figurine, and Mr. and Mrs. challenged traditional narratives, presenting women as multifaceted individuals with their own struggles and triumphs.

Women Behind the Camera: Changing the Narrative

A significant milestone in Nollywood’s evolution is the increasing number of women working behind the scenes.

Directors like Kemi Adetiba (King of Boys), Jade Osiberu (Isoken), and Funke Akindele (Battle on Buka Street) have redefined what it means to tell women’s stories.

These filmmakers create narratives where women are not just victims or villains but leaders, dreamers, and survivors.

Moreover, film academies like the EbonyLife Creative Academy have empowered more women to take up roles in directing, screenwriting, and production.

This representation behind the scenes directly influences the diversity and authenticity of stories being told on screen today.

Persistent Challenges: Stereotypes Still Linger

Despite the progress, Nollywood still grapples with challenges. Stereotypes, though less overt, persist in some narratives.

Women are often portrayed as incomplete without marriage, and the "good woman" trope—selfless, forgiving, and submissive—still appears frequently.

Did I hear you say YouTube Nollywood? Oh yes, that!

Additionally, hyper-sexualization remains an issue, particularly in films targeted at younger audiences.

Another concern is the underrepresentation of older women in lead roles. While male actors often transition seamlessly into roles of authority and power, older actresses are sidelined or typecast as mothers or grandmothers, limiting the scope of their contributions.

While Nollywood has made commendable progress, there’s still room for improvement. The industry must continue to challenge outdated norms and embrace stories that celebrate women in all their diversity. This includes:

More Diverse Roles: Showcasing women in unconventional professions and situations, breaking away from traditional moulds.

Empowering Older Actresses: Providing opportunities for seasoned actresses to shine in roles beyond maternal figures.

Addressing Gender Pay Gaps: Ensuring fair compensation for female actors and crew members.