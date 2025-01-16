Nollywood veteran, Ngozi Ezeonu calls out young ladies over ‘indecent dressing’

Nollywood veteran Ngozi Ezeonu has made headlines today after publicly reprimanding two young aspiring actresses for showing up ‘bra-less’ and wearing crop tops to an audition.

The incident occurred during an open casting call, and her comments quickly sparked a heated online debate.

In a video circulating on social media, the celebrated actress was seen addressing the young girls in front of the gathered crowd.

She pointed at their outfits, specifically scolding them for being braless.

"See eh, any other day I'm on any audition table and I see a lady dressed like this (touching the adhesive and asking them to turn to the public), I will disqualify you. How can you come to an audition without a bra with your crop top? It's wrong. Who are you trying to impress? That's why people think we are not serious people. I'm a serious-minded actor. You can't catch me wearing this even when I was your age. You carry breast, and leave breast without a bra. Ah ah why?" she said.

The Internet reacts

The moment sparked a storm of reactions online. On one hand, many praised Ezeonu for standing up for professionalism and decorum in the industry.

Fans commented that her stance aligns with maintaining respect for the craft and the seriousness of Nollywood as a global entertainment force.

“Mummy Ngozi is right, when is time to act like an Ashawo in a movie you can display that. We go for job interviews well-dressed. E no mean say U go dey wear Suit or Native every time to work. Your talent is what they need not your Nakedness. You mustn't be naked to prove a point,” wrote one Twitter user.

Others, however, criticized her approach. Critics felt that calling the girls out publicly was unnecessary and could have been done privately.

“Why is she disgracing them like that? She should have had a private conversation with them,” another tweet said.

Some young people saw it differently, noting the geographic divide in perceptions of fashion and professionalism.

“She went overboard. If it was a serious organisation she would have been fined and banned from auditions. What she did is zero and wrong. She should pass them or not and not go to assume morality police over them. It’s a big thumbs down for Ngozi here,” another user tweeted.

What does this mean for aspiring Nollywood stars?

Ngozi Ezeonu’s remarks have reignited conversations about the expectations placed on aspiring actors in Nollywood. Is there a balance between self-expression and professionalism?

Should how one dresses determine their chances of success in the industry? While some agree that a level of decorum is necessary for auditions and workspaces, others believe the focus should be on talent and not appearance.

What’s next?

The two girls involved have yet to comment on the incident, but the video has opened up broader discussions on Nollywood’s evolving standards and how older and younger generations can bridge their differences.