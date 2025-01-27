Nollywood stars Jemima Osunde and Omowunmi Dada share harrowing on-set experiences

Nollywood actors Jemima Osunde and Omowunmi Dada have taken to their X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a horrible experience they had on a movie set.

It started with a tweet that shook netizens.

Actress Jemima Osunde shared a gut-wrenching post recounting how a past job left her battling severe health issues for three years.

“I’ve never regretted anything the way I regret taking that job and going with them to Ibadan to shoot under their care,” Osunde wrote. “Got H. pylori from set food and the aftermath GERD has left me fighting for my life the last three years. The past month has really been something. Sigh,” she said

The raw honesty of her post quickly sparked reactions across social media, bringing to light the dangers lurking behind the scenes of Nollywood’s glittering productions.



As fans and colleagues flooded Osunde’s post with supportive messages, actress Omowunmi Dada weighed in with a chilling story of her own.

“My dear... I got sepsis on a project in Oyo,” she replied. “They literally left me in the hotel. Thank God my family and management got a car to take me to a hospital in Ibadan. I got there unconscious. It was SEPSIS, and I was lucky to be alive. Funny thing, production asked for full refund. Hmm…” she said.