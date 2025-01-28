Mufasa: The Lion King bags ₦500 million at the Nigerian box office

After five weeks in cinemas, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed over ₦500 million at the Nigerian box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2024 in Nigeria.

The CG-animated prequel to the 2019 hit, The Lion King has continued to excite audiences nationwide. According to data from the Nigerian box office, the film earned ₦30.6 million between January 17 and 23, pushing its cumulative total to an impressive ₦530 million.



Two weeks earlier, it had already surpassed the ₦482 million mark, showcasing its consistent draw in Nigerian cinemas.

Released on December 20, 2024, Mufasa opened with a robust debut, earning ₦64 million during its opening weekend, according to its West African distributor, FilmOne.



Despite stiff competition from major titles like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the film has demonstrated remarkable staying power, maintaining a steady flow of ticket sales throughout its run.

Global success