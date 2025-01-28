Mufasa: The Lion King bags ₦500 million at the Nigerian box office

After five weeks in cinemas, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed over ₦500 million at the Nigerian box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2024 in Nigeria.
The CG-animated prequel to the 2019 hit, The Lion King has continued to excite audiences nationwide. According to data from the Nigerian box office, the film earned ₦30.6 million between January 17 and 23, pushing its cumulative total to an impressive ₦530 million.
Two weeks earlier, it had already surpassed the ₦482 million mark, showcasing its consistent draw in Nigerian cinemas.
Released on December 20, 2024, Mufasa opened with a robust debut, earning ₦64 million during its opening weekend, according to its West African distributor, FilmOne.
Despite stiff competition from major titles like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the film has demonstrated remarkable staying power, maintaining a steady flow of ticket sales throughout its run.
Global success
On the global stage, Mufasa: The Lion King has been equally impressive, grossing $601 million in just over a month.
This includes $211 million from the U.S. domestic market and $389 million from international audiences. However, the film still lags behind its predecessor, 2019’s The Lion King, which earned over $1.6 billion globally, making it one of Disney’s most profitable ventures.
What to know about Mufasa
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, renowned for Moonlight, Mufasa delves into the origins of iconic Lion King characters. The film serves as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, offering a deeper narrative layered with photorealistic visuals.
The movie boasts a star-studded cast that blends returning favourites with fresh talent. Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani reprise their roles from the 2019 adaptation.
Joining them are newcomers Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, and Lennie James, whose performances bring fresh energy to the beloved franchise.
Despite its visual ambition and rich storytelling, Mufasa has faced mixed critical reception, holding a 58% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has resonated strongly with audiences, reinforcing Disney’s dominance in family-friendly entertainment.
The Nigerian box office and beyond
In Nigeria, Mufasa: The Lion King exemplifies the growing appetite for blockbuster content, particularly among family audiences.
The film’s success also highlights the impact of Hollywood films within the local market, where Nollywood continues to thrive. By leveraging robust distribution networks and an enthusiastic fan base, titles like Mufasa are carving out a significant share of the Nigerian box office.
Produced on a budget exceeding $200 million, Mufasa overcame tough competition from other holiday releases to top box office charts in its third week. Its enduring success underscores the power of well-executed storytelling, nostalgia, and Disney’s ability to capture hearts worldwide.
