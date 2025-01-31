Movies to watch in Nigerian cinemas this weekend

The weekend is here, and there’s no better way to unwind than catching a great movie on the big screen.

Whether you’re a die-hard Nollywood fan, a lover of Hollywood blockbusters, or someone who enjoys international cinema, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. This weekend, whether you’re looking for a romantic date night movie, a family-friendly adventure, or a gripping suspense-filled thriller, there’s a perfect film waiting for you. To help you decide what to watch, we’ve compiled a list of the most buzzworthy movies currently in cinemas.

1. Paddington in Peru

Everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear is back! Paddington embarks on a heartwarming yet thrilling adventure to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears. But what starts as a simple reunion turns into a whirlwind mystery, taking Paddington and the Brown family deep into the Amazon rainforest and up the breathtaking peaks of Peru. Packed with humour, charm, and stunning visuals, this film is a delightful treat for all ages.

2. Wolf Man If you love a gripping horror-thriller, Wolf Man is right up your alley. Blake and his wife Charlotte, hoping to repair their fraying marriage, retreat to his childhood home in rural Oregon. However, their getaway takes a terrifying turn when an unseen creature attacks them in the dead of night. As they barricade themselves inside, paranoia sets in—especially when Blake begins to change in disturbing ways. Is he becoming one with the beast? A chilling watch for horror fans.

3. Everybody Loves Jenifa Funke Akindele returns with another hilarious instalment of the Jenifa universe! This time, the larger-than-life social media influencer and businesswoman faces stiff competition when a wealthy newcomer, Lobster, moves into her estate. As his charitable deeds win over the community, Jenifa is determined to reclaim her spotlight. Featuring an all-star cast including Falz, Juliana Olayode, Omowunmi Dada, Nancy Isime, and Stan Nze, this comedy is sure to deliver endless laughs and drama.

4. Something About the Briggs A heartfelt family drama, Something About the Briggs explores the ups and downs of the Briggs family; a couple and their four children as they navigate life’s challenges and triumphs. Through sibling rivalries, parental struggles, and moments of love, this film captures the beauty and complexity of family relationships in a deeply relatable way.

5. One of Them Days What happens when you wake up and everything that could go wrong does? Best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa find themselves in a desperate situation when Alyssa’s boyfriend blows their rent money. Now, they must race against the clock, making one outrageous move after another to avoid eviction, all while trying to keep their friendship intact. A hilarious and chaotic ride, this film is perfect for comedy lovers.

6. Companion Tired of modern dating? Companion offers a dark, thought-provoking twist on romance. A new matchmaking service, FindYourCompanion.com, promises to pair people with their perfect match. But when users start to realise their “companions” may not be what they seem, the line between love and control begins to blur. A sci-fi thriller that will leave you questioning the future of relationships.

7. Mufasa: The Lion King Disney takes us back to the Pride Lands with Mufasa: The Lion King. This prequel follows the origins of Mufasa, revealing his journey from an orphaned cub to a legendary king. Told in flashbacks through Rafiki’s storytelling to young Kiara (Simba and Nala’s daughter), we witness Mufasa’s first encounters with Taka (later known as Scar) and the trials that shaped his destiny. With Timon and Pumbaa adding their signature humour, this film is both nostalgic and fresh for Lion King fans.