Meet the stars behind Nollywood's box office hits of 2024

To further celebrate Nollywood’s achievements of the past year, let’s meet these stars behind some of the box-office hits of 2024.

Nollywood achieved a groundbreaking milestone in 2024, with its top 10 highest-grossing films collectively earning an impressive ₦3.6 billion—a staggering 85.5% increase from ₦1.94 billion in 2023.

Even without the ₦156.6 million contribution of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the total could have reached ₦3.7 billion, showcasing the industry's remarkable growth.

This success stems from key factors such as increased cinema admissions, an average ticket price of ₦5000, and more films surpassing the ₦100 million benchmark.

However, the true driving force behind this achievement is the exceptional talent of Nollywood's actors and actresses.

Here's a closer look at the stars who brought these stories to life and captivated audiences across the nation.

Kehinde Bankole

Renowned for her versatility, Kehinde Bankole shone in Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a biopic directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters that grossed ₦156.6 million.

Bankole’s performance earned her the AMVCA Best Lead Actress award for Adire. A veteran with over two decades in Nollywood, her career highlights include roles in Super Story, Desperate Housewives Africa, and the Disney animated series Kizazi Moto.

Gbubemi Ejeye

Gbubemi Ejeye delivered a standout performance in Farmer’s Bride, which grossed ₦167.2 million. Directed by Jack’enneth Opukeme and Adebayo Tijani, the film tells a compelling love story set in 1980s Ibadan.

Ejeye, who made her debut in Rickety (2019), has steadily built her reputation with roles in films like Citation.

Ayo Makun (AY)

A comedian-turned-actor, AY brought his charisma to The Waiter, a box office hit earning ₦184.7 million. Known for his debut film 30 Days in Atlanta, AY has proven to be a dominant force in Nollywood, both as an actor and producer.

Toyin Abraham

A household name, Toyin Abraham starred in Malaika and Alakada, which grossed ₦158.5 million and ₦229.1 million, respectively.

Known for her captivating performances and entrepreneurial ventures, Abraham continues to be one of Nollywood's most influential figures.

Odunlade Adekola and Eniola Ajao

This dynamic duo headlined Lakatabu and Ajakaju, which grossed ₦202.3 million and ₦252.8 million, respectively.

Odunlade’s extensive career spans acting, directing, and producing, while Eniola’s talent has earned her recognition in films like Ìgbà Aìmọ̀ and Eniola.

Tomike Adeoye and Mike Afolarin

In Ajosepo, Tomike Adeoye and Mike Afolarin delivered electrifying performances, propelling the film to a ₦257 million gross.

Tomike, a versatile actress and media personality, and Mike, known for his role in Netflix’s Far From Home, are rising stars to watch.

Wunmi Toriola

Wunmi Toriola made a significant impact with her lead role in Queen Lateefah, a movie that grossed ₦365.5 million.

Starting her career in 2009, Toriola has evolved into one of Nollywood's most promising talents, known for her roles in Ajewunmi and Alakada Reloaded

Funke Akindele

A true Nollywood powerhouse, Funke Akindele dominated the box office with A Tribe Called Judah and Everybody Loves Jenifa, grossing ₦611.3 million and ₦1.24 billion, respectively.