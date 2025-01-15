Meet the highest-grossing writers of Nollywood

Behind every great movie is a great script, and behind every script is a writer whose pen (or keyboard) shaped the story we can’t stop talking about.

When we think of Nollywood’s biggest films, the ones that set box office records, dominate streaming platforms, and have fans quoting lines for years; it’s easy to focus on the stars on screen or the directors in the spotlight.

FilmOne took to its Instagram to share the list of the highest-grossing writers based on the income generated by these movies.

“Cheers to a groundbreaking year for Nollywood writers These writers didn’t just script movies, they penned history, broke records and left us all in awe. We celebrate their incredible talent and contributions to the industry. Stay updated as we release the Official Box Office Year Book soon!” the post said.

Nollywood’s evolution from humble beginnings to its current position as a global cinematic powerhouse owes a lot to these writers.

They are the architects of the industry’s biggest hits, crafting stories that reflect the soul of Nigeria while captivating audiences worldwide.

These writers are not just storytellers; they’re visionaries who weave tales of love, betrayal, triumph, and everything in between.

In this article, we’re pulling back the curtain to celebrate the highest-grossing Nollywood writers of 2024; the masterminds who transform ideas into screen magic.

Stephen Oluboyo

Stephen Oluboyo is the creative mind behind blockbusters like Everybody Loves Jenifa, Alakada Bad and Boujee, and Aburo.

With a combined gross of over ₦1.38 billion, these films have significantly impacted Nollywood.

His portfolio also includes Battle on Buka Street and The Ghost and the Tout Too, further solidifying his reputation as one of the industry’s leading writers.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele is a veteran actor who has expanded her talents to include directing, producing, and writing.

She is the force behind several box-office hits, including her latest December release, which has earned an impressive ₦1.6 billion.

Akindele continues to dominate the Nigerian film industry, proving her status as an unstoppable creative powerhouse.

Collins Okoh

Collins Okoh contributed as one of the writers for Funke Akindele’s record-breaking film Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Akinlabi Ishola

Akinlabi Ishola also played a vital role as a writer for Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Anthony Kehinde Joseph

Anthony Kehinde Joseph’s writing credits include the commercially successful Alakada Bad and Boujee, Queen Lateefah, and The Waiter.

Jack’enneth Opukeme

Jack’enneth Opukeme made his directorial debut with Farmer’s Bride, while also establishing himself as a seasoned writer.

His works include Farmer’s Bride and Kayode Kasum’s All is Fair in Love, both of which earned ₦299 million at the box office.

Additional writing credits to his name include Adire and Battle on Buka Street.

Stephen Okonkwo

Stephen Okonkwo penned the script for Ajosepo, which grossed approximately ₦300 million at the box office. He is also credited with writing Soole, Nkiru, Obara’m, and Party.

Adebayo Tijani

Adebayo Tijani is a prolific director and producer known for works like Ijakumo, King of Thieves, and Ada Omo Daddy. He also contributed as one of the writers for Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju.

Ola Olaoye, ranked 6th on the list, co-wrote Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju.

Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga wrote Alakada Bad and Boujee, a film produced by Toyin Abraham.

Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham has carved a niche for herself in Nollywood with her string of commercially successful films. She serves as the creative force behind several of her works, including Alakada Bad and Boujee.

Odunlade Adekola

Odunlade Adekola, a seasoned actor, producer, and director, has contributed to numerous Nollywood blockbusters, including Jagun Jagun, King of Thieves, and Orisa. He also co-wrote Lakatabu: The Monster.

Akorede Ibrahim

Akorede Ibrahim is one of the writers for Lakatabu: The Monster.

Ayo Makun

Comedian and actor Ayo Makun wrote his latest cinematic release, The Waiter, showcasing his versatility as a storyteller.

Tunde Babalola