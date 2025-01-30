Meet the cast of Showmax’s latest drama, 'Under the Influence'

Let’s meet the cast members of the newest Showmax series, Under the Influence.

Streaming now on Showmax with new episodes dropping every Friday, Under the Influence is a captivating drama that delves into the highs and lows of social media fame, exploring ambition, relationships, and self-discovery in modern-day Nigeria. Directed and written by Wande Thomas, the creative force behind Lara of Lagos, Napped, and The Smart Money Woman 2, the series follows Dami, a fresh university graduate whose life takes an unexpected turn when a fiery online rant goes viral.



As his newfound fame spirals out of control, Under the Influence unpacks the themes of identity, family expectations, and the intoxicating lure of internet validation.

Meet the Cast Iremide Adeoye as Dami



Iremide Adeoye takes on the role of Dami, a 21-year-old trying to navigate adulthood while grappling with his sudden online stardom. Fresh out of university, Dami moves in with his older brother, Ayo, but struggles with feelings of stagnation.



A moment of frustration leads to an explosive social media rant that catapults him into fame, but as his popularity grows, so do the pressures and consequences. Iremide, known for standout roles in Wura, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi, delivers a nuanced performance that captures the excitement and pitfalls of internet celebrity. Bobby Ekpe as Ayo

Bobby Ekpe portrays Ayo, Dami’s responsible yet emotionally torn 32-year-old brother. Ayo abandoned his artistic aspirations to take care of his family, instead working his way up the corporate ladder in banking. He views Dami’s influencer career as unstable and unwise, leading to clashes between the siblings. Bobby brings depth and authenticity to the role, portraying the tension between duty and suppressed dreams. Fans of Unscripted, Love Unplanned, and Greener Pastures will appreciate his compelling performance. Isioma Okey-Nwosu as Oye

Dami’s childhood best friend-turned-manager, Oye, is played by Isioma Okey-Nwosu. A street-smart 27-year-old who never completed school, Oye thrives on hustle and ambition.



Though he has no formal experience, he takes charge of Dami’s career, often making impulsive (and sometimes questionable) decisions that add to the chaos. Isioma injects humour and unpredictability into Oye’s character, making him an entertaining and essential part of the story. Viewers may recognize him from Uriri, where he delivered another standout performance. Funmbi Oguntoye as Amaka

Funmbi Oguntoye plays Amaka, a 20-year-old social media influencer who has been in the game since she was 17. While she maintains a confident, picture-perfect persona online, privately she struggles with burnout and the pressure to stay relevant.



When she meets Dami, his grounded approach to fame challenges her perspective, leading to a dynamic and evolving relationship. Funmbi, known for House of Money, Everything Lasts, and Nothing Ends, adds depth and authenticity to Amaka’s journey of self-reflection. Dante Okere as Folarin

Dante Okere embodies Folarin, the series' antagonist and a master of online manipulation. At 28, Folarin understands how to control narratives and sees Dami as a threat to his dominance in the influencer space. His toxic hold over Amaka complicates matters, making him a formidable adversary. Dante’s portrayal brings an edgy, magnetic presence to the character, showcasing the darker side of social media influence. Fans of Smokescreen and Sin will be drawn to his performance. Eva Ibiam as Ivie