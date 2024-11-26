Let’s celebrate these top 5 veteran Nollywood actors

The journey of Nollywood veterans is nothing short of extraordinary.

The journey of Nollywood veterans is nothing short of extraordinary. They began their careers when resources were scarce, and the idea of an African film industry competing on the world stage was more a dream than a reality. Yet, through passion and determination, these trailblazers persevered, giving us unforgettable performances and timeless films.

At the core of Nollywood are veteran actors; those whose talent, charisma, and sheer hard work laid the foundation for an industry that now churns out hundreds of films annually. These icons entertained us and inspired the next generation of filmmakers and actors, shaping Nollywood into the vibrant cultural force it is today.

Today we celebrate five of the most influential Nollywood veteran actors whose contributions continue to resonate across generations. These legends have left indelible marks on the industry, inspiring not just Nigerians but movie lovers worldwide.

Pete Edochie

There’s no talking about Nollywood veterans without mentioning Pete Edochie, often called the "Father of Nollywood." With a deep baritone voice and an unmatched command of traditional and modern roles, Edochie became a household name after his iconic performance as Okonkwo in the 1980s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart. His career spans decades, with countless unforgettable roles in films such as Igodo, Lionheart, and A Billionaire’s Club. Edochie’s gravitas and poise have made him a symbol of wisdom and strength, earning him accolades locally and internationally.

Olu Jacobs

Olu Jacobs is synonymous with excellence in acting. With a career spanning over 40 years, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Nigerian cinema. Known for his commanding screen presence and impeccable delivery, Jacobs has appeared in iconic films like Ashanti, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Pirates. His ability to adapt to diverse roles, from traditional kings to modern patriarchs, cements his place as one of Nollywood’s most respected actors.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

Richard Mofe-Damijo, or RMD, as he is popularly known, is the epitome of charm and class in Nollywood. A lawyer-turned-actor, RMD first captured hearts in the ’90s with performances in Out of Bounds, Diamond Ring, and Violated. Over the years, he has continued to redefine himself, starring in modern hits like The Wedding Party and Love is War. RMD’s ageless appeal and ability to evolve with the industry have kept him relevant.

Nkem Owoh

Popularly known as Osuofia, or Ukwa Nkem Owoh’s unique comic timing and acting style quickly made him a household name in Nollywood movies. With a career spanning over three decades, Osuofia has won several awards including the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2008 for his role in Stronger than Pain. He was also honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2017. Some of his notable movies are Osuofia in London, Things Fall Apart, LionHeart and My Village People.

Chiwetalu Agu