How to Dress for a Movie Audition: Putting your best foot (and outfit) forward

When you walk into a movie audition, you’re not just selling your acting skills, you’re selling you. And while talent is a decider, how you present yourself can set the tone for the entire interaction.

Dressing appropriately for an audition isn’t about being flashy or over-the-top; it’s about showing respect for the craft, the casting team, and yourself.

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu once sparked a discussion when she called out young actresses who came to her audition looking, well, less than professional. Two ladies showed up “braless,” which she considered indecent.

This sparked so many reactions with some stating that it wasn’t right to have admonished the ladies publicly.

So, how exactly should you dress for a movie audition? Let’s break it down with some friendly, practical advice.

1. Respect the role, respect yourself

Before you even pick out an outfit, think about the role you’re auditioning for. Are you playing a corporate boss, a street vendor, or a love-struck teenager? Your attire should subtly reflect the character without going full costume.

For instance, if you’re auditioning for a businesswoman, a neatly pressed shirt and slacks work wonders. A casual role? Jeans and a simple top are perfect.

Ngozi Ezeonu’s point about respect comes into play here. Dressing appropriately shows you take the audition, and yourself seriously.

2. Comfort is key

Auditions can be nerve-wracking, and the last thing you need is an outfit that adds to your discomfort. That bodycon dress that keeps riding up?

Not a good idea. Those sky-high heels you can barely walk in? Skip them.

Go for outfits that fit well, allow you to move freely, and won’t distract you or the casting directors. Confidence is your best accessory, and it’s hard to exude confidence if you’re constantly adjusting your clothes.

3. Keep it simple, keep it clean

The focus in an audition should be on you, your expressions, your emotions, and your delivery. Overly bold outfits or loud accessories can distract from your performance.

Ngozi Ezeonu’s critique also highlights the importance of cleanliness and decency. Showing up in a clean, well-ironed outfit speaks volumes about your professionalism.

And yes, wearing appropriate undergarments is part of the deal; no excuses.

4. No! to over-the-top glam

We know Nollywood loves its glam, but an audition isn’t the place to bring out your shiniest sequins or boldest makeup looks.

Stick to natural, flattering makeup and neat hairstyles. Think: polished, not party-ready.

And for the guys: avoid flashy chains, overpowering cologne, or T-shirts with loud slogans. Keep it cool and collected.

5. The shoes matter too

Your shoes might not get a close-up, but they still matter. Go for comfortable, neutral options that match your outfit.

Ladies, if you’re not used to heels, there’s no need to force it; flats or low heels work just fine.

6. Always be ready

Auditions can be unpredictable. You might be asked to sit, stand, or even kneel (Nollywood can be dramatic, after all). Dress in a way that prepares you for anything.