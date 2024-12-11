Here's what Nigerians are watching on Netflix this week

This week, Nigerians are embracing a diverse mix of content that keeps the binge-watching spirit alive.

Netflix has become a cultural staple in Nigeria. Whether you’re curled up on a rainy evening or trying to avoid your third uninvited gist session of the day, the streaming platform is our go-to escape. From thrilling dramas that keep you guessing to comedies that make you laugh aloud, Netflix caters to every mood and vibe.

While some are diving into edge-of-your-seat international thrillers, others are rediscovering homegrown gems.

So, what exactly is trending in Nigerian circles this week? Is it a Nollywood drama packed with family feuds? An action-packed series you can’t stop watching? Or maybe a feel-good romance that has you believing in love again? Whatever it is, one thing’s for sure: Nigerians know how to pick content that speaks to our hearts, sparks conversations, and sometimes makes us shed a tear.

Let’s explore what’s fascinating Nigeria’s Netflix audience right now!

Red Sparrow

This spy thriller film directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Justin Haythe, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Jason Matthews. It tells the story of a former ballerina turned Russian intelligence officer sent to make contact with a CIA officer in the hope of discovering the identity of a mole. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Jeremy Irons, and Ciarán Hinds.

Bagheera

This is a 2024 Indian Kannada-language superhero film, written & directed by Dr. Suri, based on a story by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It follows a young Vedanth Prabhakar who aspires to become a superhero, but he later decides to become a police officer after his mother, before dying from cancer, tells him that ordinary people are real superheroes, especially police officers. Vedanth decides to become a police officer like his father Prabhakar.

Mary

Mary is a 2024 epic biblical film directed by D. J. Caruso from a screenplay by Timothy Michael Hayes. It follows Mary, the mother of Jesus, played by Noa Cohen, from her childhood in Nazareth to the birth of Jesus. After years of praying for a child, the angel Gabriel appears to Joachim and tells him that he will have a daughter. In exchange, Joachim and his wife, Anne, are to dedicate their daughter to the service of God. Nine months later, Anne gives birth to Mary in Nazareth. The film features Ido Tako, Ori Pfeffer, Hilla Vidor, Dudley O'Shaughnessy, and Anthony Hopkins.

Our Little Secret

This romantic comedy film was directed by Stephen Herek and written by Hailey DeDominicis. The film follows Avery, who is spending her first Christmas with her boyfriend's family but discovers her ex is also part of the holiday festivities and decides to hide their romantic history. It stars Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Judy Reyes, Henry Czerny, Chris Parnell, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Sisi London