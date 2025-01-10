Here’s what Nigerians are saying about the new cast members of RHOLagos Season 3

Social media has been buzzing since the announcement, with fans and critics alike dissecting everything from the new cast’s backgrounds to their potential to deliver jaw-dropping drama.

The highly anticipated third season of The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) is finally here, and Nigerians are buzzing with excitement.

The addition of three new cast members; Sophia Momodu, Dabota Lawson, and Adeola "Diiadem" Adeyemi has sparked conversations across social media, from debates about their fit for the show to predictions about the drama they’ll bring.

But what do Nigerians really think about these new housewives? Let’s dive in.

Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, known for her no-nonsense approach to life- especially as it relates to the age-long squabble with her baby-daddy, Davido-, has entered the RHOLagos scene with a wave of curiosity surrounding her.

As an entrepreneur, she’s already made her mark in Nigerian pop culture, but how will she fare in a world of luxury, gossip, and high-stakes drama?

Instagram user @madonna_mydonna writes:

“Some of you are saying you're scared for Sophia @thesophiamomodu. No, my darlings. Don't be scared. I have a great feeling that the world will finally get to see the true Sophia and the narrative about her will be changed.”

@sophiamomodustyleebook calls her “The diamond of the season!!”

Dabota Lawson

Dabota Lawson’s entry into RHOLagos has fans expecting nothing short of excellence. With her background as a beauty queen, entrepreneur, and owner of Dabota Cosmetics, many believe she’s bringing unmatched ambition and glamour to the show.

But Nigerians are not just focused on her achievements; they’re ready for the fire. Dabota’s statement about being prepared to own her actions, no matter the scrutiny, has fans convinced she’ll handle the drama like a pro.

@odafeerikvwie remarked, “Good, the entertainment is about to start.”

Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi

Adeola Adeyemi, better known as Diiadem is a beauty entrepreneur. With her track record as a successful beauty mogul, she’s got the chops to shine.

But fans are also keeping a close eye on her fiery personality, hinted at in her pre-season interviews where she promised not to back down from drama.

“Living for de drama🔥🔥🔥” wrote @official_fred_dy on Instagram.

The Returning Queens

While the spotlight is on the new housewives, fans haven’t forgotten the returning cast. Laura Ikeji Kanu, Mariam Timmer, and Carolyna Hutchings are already legends in the RHOLagos universe, known for their strong personalities and memorable conflicts.