Here are the films in Nollywood's 2025 lineup

The industry, fresh off a record-breaking 2024, is charging into the new year with bold projects, promising stories, and star-studded lineups.

Just two days in, major announcements are pouring in, setting the stage for what could be another phenomenal year for Nigerian cinema.

One filmmaker already stirring conversations is Toyin Abraham, whose consistent run of successful releases has positioned her as a force to be reckoned with.

Abraham’s latest announcement has sparked anticipation among her fans.

However, her name doesn’t surface without mention of Funke Akindele, her perceived industry rival. The two leading ladies have often been compared, especially since they frequently release films during the lucrative December period.

With Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa smashing box office records in 2024, all eyes are on how Toyin Abraham will counter in the coming year.

The competition isn’t just limited to these two powerhouses, though. Other notable filmmakers, emerging directors, and industry veterans are gearing up to make their mark in 2025.

In this article, we’ll dive into the growing list of films already slated for release in 2025. Here’s a sneak peek into what Nollywood has in store for us this year.

Iyalode and Mr and Mrs Jejeloye

Toyin Abraham is back with another cinematic project, hot on the heels of her 2024 successes. Her latest film is already generating buzz.

In a recent announcement on her Instagram page, the actor and filmmaker is set to release two projects this year.

“Iyalode will grace the Nigeria cinema screen by June 2025 and ‘Mrs Jejeloye’ is expected to drop by December. I’m thrilled to announce that my upcoming epic movie, Iyalode, will be hitting the screens this June. Get ready for a story filled with intrigue, passion, and unforgettable moments. And as the year draws to a close, we’ll celebrate with Mr. and Mrs. Jejeloye, coming to cinemas this December—a tale you don’t want to miss!” the post said.

Love Lockdown

From Trino Motion Pictures we have Love Lockdown, slated for release on February 7, 2025. Produced by Uche Okocha, the film delves into love, heartbreak, and the tough choices we make in unexpected circumstances.

Distributed by FilmOne, the film stars Andrew Yaw Bunting, Yewanda Osamein and Detola Jones.

Katangari Goes To Town

Coming to Prime Video on January 4, 2024, is Katangari Goes To Town starring Segun Arinze in the lead role.

Directed by Reuben Reng, this whodunnit thriller premieres exclusively on Prime Video on January 4, 2025.

Produced by Native Films, other cast members include Ireti Doyle, Gbubemi Ejeye, Munachi Abii, Patience Ujah, Sani Mu'Azu, Victor Panwal, Rekiya Attah, Shehu Sock Zock, and Abdulfatai Otori.

Summer Rain

In an Instagram post, Ogunmola announced that her upcoming movie, Summer Rain will premiere on February 7, 2025.

The film stars Kayode Ojuolape, Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim Effiong Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Branch, Tina Mba, Lateef Adedimeji, Darasimi Nadi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Michael Ejoor, Kachi Nnochiri, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Temitope Olowoniyan, Inem King, Sarian Martin, Olawande Adetula, Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, and Jessica Tse

Red Circle

Directed by Akhigbe "Akay Mason" Ilozobhie Red Circle is set to premiere soon.

Nora Awolowo's debut as an executive producer is produced by Abdul Tijani and it stars Folu Storms, Tobi Bakre, Femi Branch, Bukky Wright, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Timini Egbuson.

The Artifact