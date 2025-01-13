Funke Akindele’s ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ beats ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ 

Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifer has out-run Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King in the Nigerian box office.

It’s a rare sight for Hollywood blockbusters, especially those from Disney, to struggle at the box office, let alone in multiple markets.

However, in Nigeria, the story is different—Funke Akindele, one of Nollywood’s most prolific producers, has proven to be a formidable contender.

Her latest film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has shattered records to become the highest-grossing film in Nigerian box office history.

In doing so, it has not only maintained a commanding hold on the top spot but has also pushed Disney's highly-anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King to a distant second place.

Globally, Mufasa: The Lion King reigns supreme in key territories like France, India, the UK/Ireland, and Italy, among others.

But in Nigeria, the film has struggled to keep pace with the massive fanbase and cultural resonance Funke Akindele commands.

This phenomenon isn't new. In 2022, Akindele’s Battle On Buka Street pulled off a similar feat during the holiday season, outshining James Cameron’s global juggernaut, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Despite the massive marketing push behind Cameron’s sequel, Akindele's local hit resonated more deeply with Nigerian audiences, securing the top spot at the national box office.

Funke Akindele displaces Disney

Everybody Loves Jenifa, the latest installment in Akindele’s beloved comedy series, has grossed an astounding ₦1.466 billion at the Nigerian box office

Meanwhile, the last reported figure for Mufasa: The Lion King stood at just over ₦173 million—a distant runner-up.

By comparison, when Everybody Loves Jenifa crossed ₦780 million, Mufasa was already far behind.

Dominating Nollywood’s all-time chart

With this latest achievement, Akindele now dominates the top four positions on Nollywood’s all-time box office list.

Her previous film, A Tribe Called Judah, was the first Nigerian production to breach the ₦1 billion mark.

Following closely are Battle On Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which hold the third and fourth positions, respectively.

This remarkable feat has solidified Funke Akindele’s status as a force to reckon with in Nigerian cinema.

Her ability to consistently outpace Hollywood's biggest productions at home speaks volumes about her cultural impact, storytelling prowess, and the unwavering loyalty of her fanbase.