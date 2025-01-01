Fresh Beginnings: Nollywood trends to look forward to in 2025

The new year is here, and with it comes an opportunity for Nollywood to level up in storytelling, production, and representation.

Over the past few years, the industry has taken huge strides; breaking into international markets, winning accolades, and telling stories that resonate globally. However, there’s room to grow!

As we enter 2025, here are some trends we hope to see Nollywood embrace to keep its momentum going while captivating audiences at home and abroad.

1. More Diverse and Relatable Characters

One thing Nollywood excels at is creating characters that stick with you, but let’s take it a step further. This year, we’re rooting for stories featuring a broader range of characters, people from different socio-economic classes, regions, and walks of life.

Imagine a rom-com about a market trader falling in love with a tech entrepreneur or a thriller centred on a university lecturer-turned-detective solving campus crimes.

Audiences want characters who reflect their realities, quirks, and complexities. Relatable characters deepen emotional connections and keep us hooked.

2. Exploration of Unique Genres

Nollywood has mastered drama and romance, but what about venturing further into sci-fi, fantasy, and psychological thrillers? 2024 gave us glimpses of these with films like Mami Wata and Jagun Jagun. Let’s not stop there.

We’d love to see more filmmakers dive into futuristic worlds, magical realms inspired by African mythology, or even heist films set in Lagos traffic!

3. More powerful storylines around female friendships

2025 should be the year to spotlight heartwarming and empowering stories about female friendships. We need more, I know I do.

Films showcasing women lifting each other, navigating life together, and conquering challenges as a team would be refreshing.

Think Sex and the City with a Nigerian twist, or a road trip movie featuring dynamic duos from different tribes.

4. Deeper Cultural Representation

Nigeria is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and histories. While Nollywood has tapped into this richness, there’s so much more to uncover.