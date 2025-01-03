Everyone is a suspect as “Katangari Goes To Town” comes to Prime Video on January 4th

Natives Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions present "Katangari Goes To Town," a captivating cinematic experience premiering on Prime Video on January 4, 2025. Directed by Reuben Reng and boasting an ensemble cast of Nollywood veterans and rising stars, the film explores the complexities of Nigerian family dynamics, with inheritance as a central theme.

Written by Emil Garuba, the story follows Katangiri (Segun Arinze), a retired police inspector turned vigilante who is reluctantly summoned to Abuja to solve his cousin’s mystery murder. This leads him deep into a web of family secrets, betrayal, and suspense. Armed with his wits, faithful rifle, and a touch of quirkiness, Katangiri’s escapades are full of thrills, humour, and unexpected twists that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.



Filmed against the vibrant backdrop of Abuja and the serene landscapes of Jos, "Katangari Goes To Town" features a stellar cast, including; Segun Arinze, Ireti Doyle, Munachi Abii, Sani Mu’azu, Bethel 'Senator Comedian’ Njoku, Gbubemi Ejeye, and many more.

Launched in 2021, the First Features Project has empowered 12 young filmmakers, providing them with the training and resources to direct seven compelling homegrown narratives for theatrical and streaming platforms.



Previous works from the project include "Cake" (Prosper Edesiri), "Love and Life" (Reuben Reng), "It Blooms in June" (Korede Azeez), "A Father's Love" (Sebastian Ukwa), "Kill Boro" (Courage Obayuwana), "At Ease" (Seun Richards), and "A Danfo Christmas" (Sebastian Ukwa). "Katangari Goes To Town" by Reuben Reng ushers in the 2025 slate of First Feature films.

Beyond the screen, the First Features Project has created a ripple effect across the Nigerian film industry. By nurturing young talent and providing them with resources, mentorship, and a platform, the project solidifies the future of the next generation of Nollywood filmmakers.



Led by Nollywood veterans Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri, the First Features Project provides emerging directors with hands-on training and mentorship to bring their feature-length films to life. "Katangari Goes To Town" is the eighth film from this initiative, and four more productions are slated for 2025.

