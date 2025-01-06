'Everybody Loves Jenifa' officially becomes the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time

Nollywood filmmaker, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa has hit and surpassed the ₦1 billion record becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

Surpassing Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee, the film’s distributor, FilmOne took to their Instagram page to announce the newest achievement.

“Everybody Loves Jenifa has officially hit a historic 1.466 Billion Naira and counting at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of all time! A massive THANK YOU to our incredible audiences in Nigeria and Ghana for making this dream a reality! Your support is everything. On to even greater heights! Still showing in cinemas near you—experience the magic on the big screen,” the post said.

Akindele has done it again, this time, even bigger. In less than two weeks, the film surpassed ₦1 Billion.

If we take a trip down memory lane, Funke has been dominating the Nigerian box office for years.

Last year, her film A Tribe Called Judah made history as the first Nollywood movie to cross the ₦1 billion mark, enforcing her legacy as the queen of the big screen.

The Jenifa franchise is more than just a movie series; it’s a movement. Funke’s beloved character, Jenifa, first captured hearts in Jenifa’s Diary, a hit TV series that brought humour and life lessons in equal measure.

With Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke has taken her iconic character to new heights, delivering a story that’s both hilarious and heartfelt.

Everybody Loves Jenifa has an amazing cast lineup including the duo Funke Akindele (Jenifa), and Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (Sege).