Every Wes Anderson film available to stream in Nigeria

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this list of Wes Anderson’s films is your guide to his unique filmography.

Wesley Wales Anderson is an American filmmaker whose films are known for their, distinctive visual and narrative styles, and frequent use of ensemble casts. He is not just a filmmaker; he’s an auteur whose work has reshaped how we view cinema. His films are instantly recognizable, marked by symmetrical framing, meticulous colour palettes, and whimsical storytelling that transports audiences to worlds where every detail feels deliberate and alive.

From Bottle Rocket in 1996 to The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More in 2023, Anderson has cultivated a style that is so distinct it has inspired parodies, homages, and even a generation of filmmakers seeking to emulate his visual and narrative language.

Here are some of his movies available to stream in Nigeria.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

This 2023 American fantasy short film is written, co-produced, and directed by Wes Anderson, and it is based on the 1977 short story The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar written by Roald Dahl. This marks the second adaptation of Dahl’s work by Anderson following Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009). The story follows a rich man learning about a clairvoyant guru who could see without using his eyes through the power of a particular form of Yoga He set out to master the skill so that he could cheat at gambling.

The film won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, David Gant, and Jarvis Cocker, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Swan

This is another of the four Netflix shorts directed by Wes Anderson and based on stories by Roald Dahl. With his distinctive storytelling style, Anderson portrays the horrifying story of a boy, Peter Watson (Rupert Friend) who is a victim of two bullies. The film explores the harsh realities of dealing with bullies, childhood trauma and the anxiety that comes with it.

The Rat Catcher

In this 17-minute film, Anderson feeds us with his stylistic oddities, through this very entertaining short story about men and rats. The story follows a professional rodent killer who takes centre stage in this Roald Dahl adaptation from Wes Anderson's collection of four short films. In an English village, a reporter and a mechanic listen to a rat catcher explain his clever plan to outwit his prey. The film features Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Friend, Eliel Ford, Benoit Herlin, and Till Sennhenn.

Poison