Every first-time filmmaker's worst nightmare and how to laugh through it

As a first-time filmmaker, you will definitely be confronted with some challenges, but you can survive them if you remember to breathe.

So, you’ve decided to make a film. Congratulations! You’ve officially signed up for sleepless nights, existential crises, and moments of pure, unfiltered terror. Welcome to the club!

But don't worry, you're not alone—every first filmmaker has faced The Nightmare.

What nightmare, you ask? Oh, let’s unravel this delightful horror story together.

Act 1: The Budget Boogeyman

You’ve got a script so good it could win an Oscar...if only you could afford to shoot it. But alas, your wallet says, “We’ve got ₦10,000, make it work.” Cue the panic!

Your "lavish gala scene" turns into three friends at a buka, and your epic car chase? Well, let’s just say the Danfo driver isn’t slowing down for you to film anything.

Now you’ve got to learn the art of strategic begging. Friends, family, neighbours; everyone’s fair game. Also, get creative with what you already have.

Act 2: The Casting Curse

You’ve assembled your dream cast. But on Day 1, your lead actor shows up two hours late (thanks, Lagos traffic).

And your best friend, who swore they could "totally act," now delivers lines like a malfunctioning robot. Meanwhile, the child actor you hired? They’ve decided mid-scene is the perfect time to cry over a missing biscuit.

Always have backup plans and a lot of patience. Channel your inner motivational speaker. Sometimes all they need is a pep talk…or a bribe.

Act 3: The Tech Trauma

You’re filming the most emotional scene. Tears are flowing, the lighting is perfect… and then the camera battery dies.

Or worse, the sound guy forgot to press record. Let’s not even talk about the generator that decides to pack up mid-shoot, leaving you in complete darkness.

Never forget to charge everything (and bring spares). Also, invest in a reliable generator. Your power supply is as important as your plot.

Act 4: The Editing Abyss

Filming is over, and you’re ready to create your masterpiece. But wait, why does your footage look like it was shot through a Nokia 3310?

And that fight scene? It looks more like a choreographed dance routine. Let’s not even talk about the soundtrack; you thought your cousin’s mixtape would work, but it turns out Afrobeat doesn’t exactly scream "emotional drama."

My love, just keep it simple. Sometimes less is more.

Act 5: The Premiere Panic

The day has come. You’ve invited everyone; family, friends, and that one random uncle who always critiques everything.

As the lights dim, you realize you forgot to fix that awkward jump cut in Scene 3. Cue the cold sweat. When the credits roll, you’re bracing for judgment, but to your surprise, everyone claps.

Turns out, they loved it, or they just really appreciated the free popcorn.

Take this home: No one else sees the “flaws” you’ve obsessed over. Celebrate your effort, and take every critique as a stepping stone for your next project.

Yayyy, we’ve got a happy ending

Every first filmmaker has nightmares, but they also have stories. Stories of triumph, resilience, and creativity. So, laugh through the chaos, embrace the mistakes, and keep pushing.

Because one day, when you’re accepting your Best Director award, you’ll look back and realize these nightmares were the plot twists that made your journey unforgettable.