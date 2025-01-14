EbonyLife Cinemas grossed about ₦1 billion in 2024

EbonyLife Cinemas, founded by renowned Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu, has been named the leading cinema location in West Africa for 2024.

The announcement, based on Comscore records, was shared by FilmOne Distribution.

Reacting to the milestone, Abudu expressed her excitement on social media with a celebratory post.

“Breaking records, setting standards, and redefining the cinema experience! I’m incredibly proud to share that EbonyLife Cinemas has been ranked Number 1 in West Africa for 2024!” she said.

She continued by highlighting the company’s financial performance and audience growth.

“With an astounding ₦838.7 million in box office revenue and a 15.4% increase in admissions, we’ve outperformed the market, yet again proving that vision, excellence, and hard work truly pay off.”

Abudu went on to credit the cinema’s success to its commitment to enhancing the overall guest experience.

“This success is no accident. It’s the result of an unwavering commitment to our guests. From enhancing comfort and ambiance to offering the widest range of freshly made food and beverages, every detail matters. Our weekly team training, attention to guest feedback, and standout marketing campaigns have kept us ahead of the curve.”

She also took a moment to recognize her team’s dedication.

“To the incredible EbonyLife Cinemas team, this achievement is yours. Your passion and dedication have made us the go-to destination for unforgettable entertainment,” she continued.

Looking ahead to the future, Abudu concluded with an inspiring message.

“As we look to 2025 with ambitious goals, let’s continue to dream big, work hard, and set new standards of excellence. Thank you to every guest who has been part of this journey. Your support fuels our drive to keep improving. Together, we’ll keep building, achieving, and inspiring!”

EbonyLife cinemas also took to their instagram page to share its gratitude for their achievement.