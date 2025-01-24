CEAN President Ope Ajayi sets the record straight on box office meet-and-greet controversy

President of Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, Ope Ajayi has clarified the controversy surrounding the ban on box office meet-and-greets.

The buzz surrounding Nigerian cinema took an unexpected turn earlier today when reports claimed that meet-and-greet events at theatres had been banned nationwide.

Fans and filmmakers were left bewildered, wondering how this would affect the cherished tradition of connecting stars with their audiences.

However, CEAN President and Cinemax CEO, Ope Ajayi, has set the record straight, clarifying that meet-and-greets are here to stay; albeit with new guidelines to ensure professionalism and order.

A now-deleted report from ShockNG ignited widespread confusion earlier yesterday, claiming that the Film Distributors Association of Nigeria (FDAN) and the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) had implemented a nationwide ban on meet-and-greet events.

The report sent ripples through the film industry, leaving fans and stakeholders concerned about the potential implications of promoting theatrical releases.

In a swift response to Nollywire, CEAN President and Cinemax CEO, Ope Ajayi, dispelled the rumours and clarified the true nature of the policy adjustment.

“Meet-and-greets are not banned,” Ajayi confirmed. “Fans will always have opportunities to connect with their stars and heroes. What we’ve addressed is the previous practice where actors personally sell tickets at box office counters, which is no longer acceptable.”

Ajayi emphasised that meet-and-greet events remain a cherished part of the cinema-going experience, but stressed the importance of adhering to standardised protocols.

“These events will absolutely continue,” he reassured, explaining that the recent policy is intended to ensure a more organised and professional approach to hosting such interactions. CEAN’s directive is not about restricting access but rather about refining how these events are conducted.

To provide further clarity, Nollywire obtained a memorandum dated January 5, 2025, from FDAN Secretary Mary Ephraim-Egbas.

The document outlined new guidelines for Nigerian filmmakers to follow when organising meet-and-greets, along with details of potential penalties for non-compliance.

On January 23, 2025, CEAN followed up with a formal letter, signed by President Ajayi, addressing cinema operators nationwide. The letter underscored the importance of the new measures in fostering a seamless and professional cinema experience for fans, filmmakers, and exhibitors alike.