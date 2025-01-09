Catch these movies and TV shows on Showmax this month

This January, Showmax is rolling out an exciting lineup of entertainment that promises to be an unmissable thrill ride!

The start of a new year often comes with fresh resolutions. What’s January without some quality screen time?

As the holiday dust settles and routines begin to take shape, Showmax is here to make sure your entertainment lineup is anything but boring. There’s something for everyone this month.

Whether you're looking to unwind after the workday hustle, indulge in a weekend binge-fest, or find the perfect show to accompany your quiet evenings, Showmax has curated a lineup that promises unforgettable moments.

And with new additions this January, it’s time to refresh that watchlist and dive into stories that captivate, inspire, and entertain.

The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 | January 13

If you’re a fan of luxury, high society, and unfiltered drama, The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 is about to become your next obsession.

This season raises the stakes with even more extravagance, spotlighting the vibrant culture and opulent lifestyle of Lagos like never before.

Laura Ikeji Kanu, Mariam Timmer, and Carolyna Hutchings return, bringing their signature flair and plenty of dramatic twists.

Joining them are three bold newcomers—beauty queen and entrepreneur Dabota Lawson, beauty mogul and influencer Adeola “Diiadem” Adeyemi, and media personality Sophia Momodu.

While you wait for new episodes premiering January 13, catch up on all the drama from Seasons 1 and 2, now streaming on Showmax.

Cheta M S2 | Showmax Original | New episodes weekly

If you missed Cheta M Season 1, you missed one of Nollywood’s most enthralling epic love stories. But this isn’t just a tale of romance; it’s a gripping saga of love, power, and survival that had fans hooked from start to finish.

This January, the stakes are higher as Adanna and Nnanna’s love story is tested by new dangers and the ever-intensifying power struggle between the kingdoms of Mgberi and Ajaani.

Add to that the dark spiritual undertones introduced by Ojigijaga (played by Jsmile Uhuru) and the commanding presence of King Jideofor (Kalu Ikeagwu), and you’ve got a season packed with twists, tension, and drama that won’t let you look away.

Catch all the drama and suspense as Cheta M Season 2 unfolds weekly on Showmax.

Princess on a Hill | Showmax Original

Dive into the journey of Zara, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after she wins the prestigious Lawson Group’s Leading Ladies reality show.

Her newfound fame isn’t all glitz and glamour, as Zara is thrust into the high-stakes world of business with an enormous task: saving the very company that made her a star.

But the real battle lies in facing the company’s tyrannical CEO, Moyosore Lawson, who challenges Zara at every turn.

With her unique blend of vulnerability and unyielding resolve, Zara evolves from an underestimated underdog to a formidable force, proving herself to be a true "princess" standing tall on her metaphorical hill.

Catch all episodes of Princess on a Hill now streaming on Showmax.

Under the Influence | Showmax Original | January 24

Prepare for a rollercoaster of drama, family tension, and the chaotic realities of internet fame with Under the Influence, a Nigerian Showmax Original that’s sure to keep you hooked.

The story follows Dami (Iremide Adeoye), a fresh university graduate who moves to Lagos to live with his older brother, Ayo (Bobby Ekpe).

However, life in Lagos proves to be far from what Dami imagined, and living under the same roof as his brother only adds to the tension.

Frustrated and overwhelmed, Dami takes to social media to vent, only for his post to go viral. As his online fame skyrockets, Dami finds himself navigating the highs and lows of internet stardom while dealing with the pressures and complexities of family life.