Can ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ really achieve ₦ 5 Billion at the box office?

As Nollywood continues to make waves both locally and internationally, one of its most bankable stars, Funke Akindele, has once again made history with the release of her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

In just 12 days, the movie raked in a remarkable ₦1.4 billion at the box office; surpassing even Mufasa: The Lion King, one of the most anticipated global films in recent years.

With such an impressive start, many are wondering if Everybody Loves Jenifa has the potential to reach ₦5 billion in total box office earnings.

Is this goal realistic, or is it simply wishful thinking?

The hype for Everybody Loves Jenifa started long before the movie hit cinemas.

At an exhibitor soiree ahead of its release, she made a bold declaration: “I have faith that this film will make ₦5 billion.”

Last year, her film A Tribe Called Judah made history as the first Nollywood movie to cross the ₦1 billion mark, enforcing her legacy as the queen of the big screen.

And now, with Everybody Loves Jenifa, she’s proven that lightning can strike twice, or in her case, as many times as she wants.

The Power of Akindele’s Star Power

Funke Akindele is an undisputed powerhouse in Nollywood. From her early career breakthrough in Jenifa (2008), which quickly became a cultural phenomenon, to her more recent successes both in film and television (such as Jenifa’s Diary), Funke has established herself as one of Nigeria's most beloved and bankable stars.

Her involvement in Everybody Loves Jenifa is one of the key factors contributing to its box office success.

Akindele's large fanbase, not only in Nigeria but across the globe, ensures a massive turnout in cinemas, particularly as her comedy-drama series Jenifa’s Diary has maintained a cult following for years.

With a character like Jenifa; funny, and relatable, there’s already a built-in audience eager to see what the latest installment holds.

Her versatility and staying power make her one of the most marketable faces in Nollywood, ensuring that the movie gets significant attention.

An impressive opening: ₦1.4 Billion in 12 days

Earning ₦1.4 billion in just 12 days is a monumental achievement for Everybody Loves Jenifa.

This figure places the film among the top earners in Nollywood history, alongside high-budget blockbusters like The Wedding Party (2016) and King of Boys (2018).

The rapid box office success is a combination of several factors:

The importance of staying power

For Everybody Loves Jenifa to hit the ₦5 billion mark, it will need to have consistent showings in cinemas over an extended period.

This is where word-of-mouth and repeat viewership come in. Successful Nollywood films often see strong box office earnings for several weeks due to loyal fanbases returning to see the film again and again.

However, the box office environment can be fickle, and new releases may steal attention from Everybody Loves Jenifa if they offer fresh appeal.

A film that reaches ₦5 billion requires something more than just a strong opening; it needs staying power, an ongoing marketing push, and an evergreen story that resonates deeply with audiences.

So, is ₦5 billion realistic?

Based on its rapid opening, sustained interest in Funke Akindele’s brand, and the continued growth of Nollywood’s box office potential, reaching ₦5 billion for Everybody Loves Jenifa is not entirely impossible, but it is highly ambitious.

Ultimately, Everybody Loves Jenifa has the potential to be one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films ever, but hitting the ₦5 billion mark will be a true test of Funke Akindele's box office magic and the growing strength of Nigerian cinema.