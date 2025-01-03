Ayo ‘AY’ Makun’s ‘The Waiter’ surpasses ₦218 Million at the Nigerian box office

Renowned comedian Ayo Makun’s 'The Waiter' has grossed well over ₦218 Million at the Nigerian box office.

Nile Media Entertainment took to their Instagram page to announce the film's latest feat.

“The Waiter surpasses ₦218M at the Nigerian box office. Congratulations to @aycomedian on this outstanding achievement, his fourth film to achieve this milestone. This success highlights the film’s broad appeal and resonance among Nigerians in Nigeria, the diaspora and other international audiences alike,” the post said.

They also announced the International release date for the movie.

“We’re also excited to announce the international release dates: Francophone Africa: January 10th, Ireland & UK: January 17th, Canada & US: January 24th,” the post continued.

The Waiter is an action-comedy produced by Corporate World Entertainment, blending the lively world of Nigerian entertainment with a deep exploration of the country’s socio-political issues.

The movie follows a waiter who finds himself in the middle of a hotel invasion. Directed by Toka McBaror the film stars Ayo Makun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Regina Daniel, Rahama Sadau, Brain Jotter, William Uchemba and Shaffy Bello.

Ayo Makun, fondly referred to as AY has made quite an impact on the Nigerian film and entertainment industry.