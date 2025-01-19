AY Makun’s 'The Waiter' grosses over ₦300 million at the box office

Nigerian comedian, actor, and producer AY Makun’s latest film, The Waiter, has surpassed ₦300 million at the Nigerian box office.

On January 15, 2025, The Waiter grossed an impressive ₦305.1 million, firmly establishing itself as one of Nollywood’s most successful releases.

In its fourth week, the action-comedy raked in an additional ₦26.6 million, maintaining its momentum and staying strong amidst fierce competition.

Released on December 20, 2024, The Waiter wasted no time capturing the audience's attention. The film crossed the ₦200 million milestone within its first two weeks, with total earnings hitting ₦218.6 million by early January.

What to know about The Waiter

The film follows Akpos, played by AY Makun, a man down on his luck who lands a temporary job as a waiter at the upscale Crystal Hotel.

His life takes an unexpected turn during a high-profile event hosted by the Minister of Poverty Alleviation, where a scheme to aid the underprivileged is unveiled.

Through a clever mix of humour, action, and poignant moments, The Waiter delivers a captivating story that has resonated deeply with audiences.

AY Makun: The multi-faceted entertainer

AY Makun’s journey from a personal assistant to comedy legend Alibaba Akporobome to becoming one of Nigeria’s most celebrated entertainers is nothing short of inspiring.

Over the years, he has proven his versatility by excelling in various facets of entertainment, from stand-up comedy to film production.

Beyond his success in Nollywood, AY is the creator and star of the Nigerian sitcom AY’s Crib, where he works alongside notable actors like Alex Ekubo, Venita Akpofure, Buchi Franklin, and Justice Nuagbe.



He is also the brains behind AY Live, one of Nigeria’s most prominent comedy shows, featuring top comedians like Bovi and Helen Paul.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Corporate World Entertainment Nigeria, AY has expanded his influence beyond the screen.

He owns a popular clubhouse and has made significant contributions to developing stand-up comedy in Nigeria.

His AY Open Mic Challenge has been instrumental in discovering and nurturing new comedic talent, further cementing his role as a trailblazer in the industry.

In addition to his film and comedy achievements, AY has hosted major events, including co-hosting the 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa in Accra, Ghana, alongside actress Joselyn Dumas.

His ability to seamlessly navigate between comedy, acting, film production, and event hosting highlights his versatility and commitment to the entertainment industry.

The bigger picture

The film’s impressive earnings reflect a growing appetite for quality Nigerian cinema, both locally and internationally.