Are there really new stories in Nollywood? Or Are we just missing better angles?

Filmlovers often demand something fresh, something different, something that doesn’t feel like a remix of what we’ve already seen. But let’s take a step back and ask ourselves: are there really new stories anywhere in the world?

Nollywood churns out hundreds of films every year, from romantic comedies to thrillers. But if you’ve been keeping up, you might have found yourself asking: Wait, haven’t I seen this before?

Boy meets girl. Family drama ensues. The evil mother-in-law shows up. It’s easy to wonder if Nollywood is simply recycling the same stories in different costumes. But is it fair to say there are no new stories? Or are we looking at it all wrong?

Same stories, different spins

Let’s get one thing straight: originality isn’t necessarily about never-before-seen stories. It’s about how filmmakers take familiar concepts and give them fresh twists. The “rags to riches” tale? It’s as old as time, but movies like King of Boys elevate it with political intrigue and unforgettable performances.

Nollywood thrives on reimagining classic themes:

The overbearing mother-in-law? Yep, still a hit.

The prodigal son returning to the village? Timeless.

Haunted houses? Bring it on!

These aren’t just recycled ideas; they’re cultural touchstones told through a uniquely Nigerian lens.



Why it feels like déjà vu

Sometimes, it’s not the story that feels old, it’s the execution. Predictable plots, lazy writing, or cookie-cutter characters can make any film feel like a rehash. Plus, with Nollywood’s emphasis on churning out content quickly, depth often takes a backseat to deadlines.

But let’s be real: storytelling itself is universal. Shakespeare? Copied. Hollywood? Repeats galore. It’s not just a Nollywood thing; it’s a storytelling thing.