ArcXtra Studios, Take One Productions unveil ‘Flashlights, Action!’: Nigeria’s 1st-ever Nollywood game show for actors

ArcXtra Studios, a rising production powerhouse, is thrilled to announce the release of its debut production, Flashlights, Action!; a groundbreaking YouTube game show designed exclusively for actors starring Chemezie Imo, Blessing Obasi Nze, Uzoamaka Onuoah, Chuks Joseph, Ruby Akubueze, Uche Obunse, Kayode Ojuolape and a host of amazing actors.

With this exciting launch, ArcXtra Studios sets out to redefine entertainment by merging fun, creativity, and the dynamic world of acting.

Created and Directed by Abiodun Odu & Produced by Heavens Obule, Flashlights, Action! pairs participants into teams to take on a variety of fun and challenging acting games.

These gaming activities are designed not only to test their acting skills but also to entertain viewers with laughter, drama, and engaging performances.

Why You’ll Love Flashlights, Action!

As the foremost Nollywood game show of its kind, Flashlights, Action! delivers a unique blend of entertainment and creativity that promises to captivate audiences. With every episode, viewers will experience the vibrancy and diversity of Nigeria’s acting talent, packaged in a way that is both engaging and unforgettable.

About ArcXtra Studios

ArcXtra Studios is an emerging production company dedicated to creating innovative, impactful, and entertaining content. With a focus on storytelling excellence, the studio is committed to pushing boundaries and delivering high-quality productions that resonate with audiences across the globe.

Tune In and Join the Fun!

Catch the exciting episodes of Flashlights, Action! now streaming on YouTube via the ArcXtra Studios channel. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the energy, creativity, and brilliance that Nollywood has to offer!

