Africa Magic unveils lineup of shows to look out for in January

Africa Magic has announced an exciting lineup of shows for the year's first half.

The broadcast company will premiere five new shows from January to March 2025, introducing innovative formats that span its channels and offer a variety of genres to its audience.

Uriri

Currently airing is Uriri, a 39-episode fantasy drama about a legendary warrior, Ogaga, who must confront his destiny and darkness while being haunted by the source of his strength.

In his quest, a young maiden’s (Serome) fate becomes intertwined with his, making for a tale that oscillates between love, madness, and life.

Uriri features Seun Ajayi, Frank Konwea, Osarehia Oronsaye, Bobby Ekpe, and more, with Xavier Ighorodje as showrunner and executive producer.

The TV show airs on Africa Magic Showcase at 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

PTA

Still, in January, we have PTA. The series follows the life of a teacher, Kennedy, and how a series of unfortunate events led him to take a drastic decision by holding the attendees of his school PTA meeting hostage.

Directed by Reuben Reng, PTA follows how this incident grants us an exposé into the lives of Kennedy and his hostages and how all these incidents link to his misfortune.

PTA features Levi Chikere, Segun Arinze, Eric Obinna, Dorin Oyesanya, Jsmile Uhuru, and more. The 25-episode drama airs on Africa Magic Showcase on Thursdays and Fridays by 8:30 pm.

Inu Jin and Obi Di Omim

From the creators of Irora Iya, we have Inu Jin and Obi Di Omimi. The 26-episode drama airing across Africa Magic Yoruba and Igbo follows the lives of different people and their willingness to do whatever it takes to get what they want.

The show features actors like Jyro Asagba, Taiwo Ibikunle, Ralph Adeniyi, Oluchi Amajuoyi, Andy Chukwu, and more.

Speaking about the new slate of content, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said,

“Every year, we’re constantly shown our commitment to delivering the best of African storytelling to your screens, and this year's no different. With our latest offerings, we look forward to having you at the edge of your seat with these immersive stories,” she said.

These shows will air exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151), Africa Magic Yoruba (DStv Channel 157), and Africa Magic Igbo (DStv Channel 159).

To enjoy these brand-new shows, as well as many other exciting titles from MultiChoice, viewers should subscribe to DStv Compact, Compact Plus, or Premium.