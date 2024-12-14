Africa Magic Original ‘Omera’ is an impressive attempt at exploring reverse Japa 

Imagine a world where instead of running away from Nigeria, only to realize you weren’t quite qualified to go; you were swindled. That’s the premise of Omera, a series by Femi Ogunsanwo.

Omera, (Desmond Bryce) the antihero, gets scammed out of his travel funds and ends up in Ajogu, a town with lots of travel. Thanks to his uncle Abara (played by Akin Lewis), Omera takes on the role of running an NGO in this chaotic village. But Ajogu isn’t just a regular community. It’s one where greed, betrayal, and corruption are the order of the day.

One thing that stands out in the story is the characters. They are from similar backgrounds yet different.

You don’t start out liking Omera. Let’s just say he’s not the guy you’d root for, but somehow, you do. He’s selfish, impatient, and chaotic, yet he’s the one challenging the corrupt gatekeepers of Ajogu. His battles with the likes of Madam Regina (Mary Kowo) and the Chief Priest (Williams Omo Godwyn) bring just enough intrigue to keep you glued.

There’s Prince Ameh (Benjamin Olaye) and Iyoma (Olarenwaju Ayanwale), a rather dramatic couple. While Iyoma is a single mom, considered ignoble, Ameh, is next in line to be king, but tradition forbids their relationship.

Madam Regina and the Chief Priest of Ajogu, Atamebo, are the ultimate villains. They represent the extent to which personal ambitions can be intoxicating. Atamebo is basically what happens when someone weaponizes tradition for personal gain. Every time he appears, it’s a mix of "Wow, this is intense" and "Somebody please stop this man."

Then there’s Ajifa (Mofe Okorodudu) and Akoji (Kingsley Nwachukwu), the only couple who seem to have things together, but of course, the universe isn’t letting them have their happy ending without a fight. Cue family drama, societal pressure, and heartbreak.

Beyond the drama, Omera dives into real-world issues like land exploitation, societal hierarchies, and how greed can destroy communities.

And the visuals? Quite impressive. The setting, costumes, and overall vibe is indicative of the work put in by team members.