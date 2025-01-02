5 things Nollywood did right in 2024 and should keep doing

To celebrate the new year, here are some standout accomplishments from 2024 that the Nollywood industry should carry forward into the new year.

In recent times we have witnessed bold strides in storytelling, production quality, and industry innovation. From box office triumphs to global recognition, Nollywood proved it’s here to stay and thrive.

The cinematic milestones of 2024 weren't just about breaking records; they were about breaking barriers and redefining what African cinema can achieve on a global scale.

With stories that touched hearts, production quality that impressed the most discerning audiences, and collaborations that bridged continents, Nollywood set a new standard for excellence.

It wasn’t merely a year of triumph, it was a declaration that the industry is maturing, expanding, and reaching even greater heights.

This article highlights five key accomplishments from 2024 that Nollywood must sustain to keep the momentum going.

1. Elevating Production Quality

Nollywood’s technical advancements in cinematography, sound design, and special effects took centre stage in 2024.

Films like The Weekend and A Ghetto Love Story showcased impeccable production values that rival international standards.

Filmmakers embraced state-of-the-art equipment and skilled professionals, resulting in visually stunning and technically sound projects.

The industry needs to continue investing in top-notch production equipment and training programs for crew members.

2. Diverse Storytelling

From historical dramas to psychological thrillers, Nollywood expanded its narrative horizons in 2024. Movies such as The Weekend offered fresh, compelling stories that resonated with audiences locally and internationally.

This film moved beyond the typical romance and comedy tropes, venturing into uncharted territories.

We hope that screenwriters and directors push creative boundaries and that provision is made for emerging storytellers with unique perspectives.

3. Empowering Women in Film

2024 was a landmark year for women in Nollywood, with female filmmakers and actresses breaking barriers.

Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa not only shattered box office records barely a week after its release but also reinforced the impact of women-led projects.

In fact, the December lineups for the year were mostly women in the industry. Gender equity in both leading roles and behind-the-scenes positions should be encouraged.

4. Global Collaborations

International partnerships flourished in 2024, leading to co-productions with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

These collaborations brought Nollywood films to global audiences, amplifying their reach and profitability.

Christmas in Lagos is a prime example of how these partnerships can highlight the vibrancy of Nigerian culture to the world.

5. Box Office Dominance

The past year saw record-breaking box office numbers, with Everybody Loves Jenifa leading the charge as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.

Strategic marketing campaigns and wider cinema releases played a significant role in this success, proving that Nollywood films can dominate locally and internationally.