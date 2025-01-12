Tinubu should give youths pictures of Nigeria in 30 years - Pastor Sam Adeyemi

The Senior Pastor of Lagos-based church, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to give youths compelling pictures of what Nigeria will be like in the next 30 years.

The cleric's remarks come ahead of the National Youth Conference billed to be held in the first quarter of 2025 as promised by the President.

Adeyemi, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise programme on Saturday, December 11, 2025, said leaders must strive to change people's belief systems to create sustainable change.

“Mr president needs to come with pictures, 3D of what Nigeria will be like in 30 years’ time,” he said.

“No leader will create sustainable change if he or she cannot shift the mindset and you cannot shift the people’s culture if you cannot without shifting people’s belief and their mindset,”

The cleric recalled his encounter with a serving governor whose commissioners don't understand the power of vision for collective development.

He said, “I have an ex-governor who is a friend. I went to visit him whilst he was governor. And then he said, ‘Brother Sam, my biggest problem is not infrastructure’. They were celebrating two years in office then and he was celebrating over two years.

“He said when I want to do a job, I get the best contractor to do the job. He said my biggest problem is mindset. He said on my own cabinet, one of the members of the state executive came to tell me that they were having a conversation somewhere and they were saying: ‘The governor will just be talking about vision. Will we eat vision?’

“He said ‘Can you imagine that the people on my cabinet – the state executive does not even understand vision? They don’t value vision; they are just looking for what they want to east talk less of the citizens.”

Adeyemi further posited that, for Nigeria to experience development, the country's leadership dynamic must change.

He observed that many people's New Year resolutions are already unravelling because no sustainable change can occur unless it stems from the subconscious to the conscious.