Tinubu running inclusive govt despite Muslim-Muslim presidency - CAN

The Northern leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lauded President Bola Tinubu's administration for being inclusive despite the Muslim-Muslim presidency.

The regional chairman, Yakubu Pam, announced this after the association’s quarterly meeting on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

However, Pam said CAN still wishes the presidency to be shared between Christians and Muslims to reflect Nigeria's religious diversity.

Meanwhile, the chairman commended the Federal Government for improving security in the North.

“For me, the most important thing is a government that is inclusive, and as far as they have done Muslim-Muslim ticket, we have also seen reasonable inclusiveness,” Pam said.

“But left to us, we will say yes, let’s have Christians in certain positions, like Vice President and others, to reflect our diversity. We know people desire to see insecurity addressed so that they can go about their normal daily activities without fear.

“This is already happening; we want the government to declare a complete state of emergency on the issue of insecurity. We may have a Christian there, and killings may still be going on, but it is something we still pray for.”

The chairman stressed that the association would still prefer a Christian as the Vice President but insisted that the most important thing is the security of the North.