Tinubu decorates his ADC Nurudeen Yusuf with colonel rank

President Bola Tinubu has decorated his Aide-de-Camp (ADC) Nurudeen Yusuf with a promotion rank of Colonel in the Nigerian Army.

The decoration took place at a brief ceremony in the President's office complex at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, December 9, 2025.

Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to Tinubu on Social Media, announced the development in a series of videos posted on his X on Thursday.

The videos showed Yusuf being decorated in the presence of family members, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara (Yusuf's state of origin), a representative of the Nigerian Army and a handful of other government functionaries.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decorates his Aide-De-Camp, LT Colonel Nurudeen Alonwonle Yusuf with his new rank of Colonel at the State House. President congratulates ADC and his family on the accomplishment,” Olusegun captioned the post.

The newly decorated Colonel was appointed as Tinubu's ADC in April 2023 and resumed duty in May of the same year with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel .

Tinubu's ADC becomes a traditional ruler

His promotion comes six months after his appointment as the new traditional ruler of Ilemona town in the Oyun Local Government in Kwara State.

Yusuf's appointment followed the demise of his father, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the former Elemona, who occupied the throne until his death in May 2023.

Governor AbdulRazaq later presented a staff of office to the ADC on Saturday, July 13, 2024, authenticating his appointment as a traditional ruler.

Confirming the appointment, the presidency said apart from being the heir apparent to the throne, Yusuf is also greatly admired by the people of Ilemona for his kindness and humanitarian gestures.