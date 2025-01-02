Tearful daughter of fallen soldier touches hearts at New Year concert in Maiduguri

The tribute and tears of an orphan, the daughter of a fallen hero, Sgt. Umar Ibrahim, touched hearts at a New Year concert in Maiduguri, Wednesday night.

The concert was organised by The Tribute to Our Troops (TTOT) Foundation in collaboration with the 7 Division and the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, at the command’s headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the orphan’s tears and her words touched many civilians and wounded soldiers’ hearts, as well as dignitaries at the event.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar.

“My father was a great soldier, how I wish he was here to celebrate with us,” Fatima Ibrahim, the daughter of the late Sergeant, said in a tribute to the fallen heroes.

While speaking in tears, Fatima thanked the military and the state government for taking care of her family.

“For the provision you have been giving to us, may God continue to bless you all, and for the soldiers on the battlefield, may God protect you all,” she said.

Zulum, who donated N300 million to the TTOT Foundation, also supported Fatima with N500,000.

He also gave N100,000 to each of the four other girls who specifically made their feelings known about the sacrifices of their beloved parents on the front lines.

NAN reports that the event, which featured comedians, and singers from Lagos, Delta and Borno States, showcased how excited the families of wounded soldiers were for the honour of their loved ones.

Zulum urged the Foundation to use part of the donation to touch the lives of wounded soldiers residing in Maiduguri.

He said that they were made to understand that the tribute to our troops’ project was aimed at training the youth in different vocational skills for socio-economic growth.

“This is also very dear to us; the Borno State government has invested heavily in skills acquisition training by establishing institutions that will provide that training,” he added.

The governor said that his administration had built several skills acquisition centres in different parts of the state.

He promised to build more centres in each of the 27 council areas before the end of his tenure in 2027.

The governor said that when the Armed Forces brought the idea to his attention, the state felt it was a great initiative it could contribute to.

“Therefore, honouring our soldiers in uniform as well as those who are no longer in uniform, our fallen heroes, will signify that we are a grateful state.

“The Borno State government will continue to support not only our fighting forces but also those who are no longer fighting,” Zulum said.

The TTOT’s founder, Princess Olivia Adom, expressed gratitude to the teeming military personnel.

She called on the public to always show appreciation to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Adom appreciated the Borno State governor, for his unwavering support for the troops, and their families and his cooperation with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Your partnership in ensuring the success of this initiative and your dedication to the state’s peace and development are truly commendable.

“To every soldier here in Maiduguri and across Nigeria, we want to emphasise that your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

“Nigerians are beginning to see how selfless you are; Nigerians are beginning to feel how dedicated you are to serving your fatherland.

“You are little out of 230 million people who have chosen to sign up your human rights in protecting the dignity of this country.

“The courage you display at the front lines, like those in Chibok, Baga and the rest of the front lines, is what keeps our nation strong and united.

“The Nigerian people are proud of you and we will continue to stand with you everywhere possible,” she said.

Adom also used the opportunity to remember fallen heroes whose sacrifices had ensured the freedom enjoyed today.

“As we celebrate our troops today, let us commit ourselves as a nation, as a people supporting them not just in words but also in action that reflect our gratitude,” she said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Div., Maj-Gen. AGL Haruna said that the initiative was aimed at remembering the fallen heroes, those who had sacrificed their lives “to see us living”.

The GOC, also the Commander Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, said that they were on air live on a television programme so that the world and Nigerian society would understand what they had been doing.