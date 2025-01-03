Shame! - Sowore slams Anthony Joshua for showing deference to Nigerian leaders

Politician and publisher Omoyele Sowore has slammed British-Nigerian boxing sensation and former two-time unified world heavyweight championship Anthony Joshua for repeatedly showing deference to political leaders in the country.

Joshua flew into Nigeria just in time for the New Year celebration and was hosted by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who honoured the pugilist by naming the state's new boxing hall after him on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Abiodun also bestowed upon Joshua a Yoruba name “Omobowale,” meaning “the child who has come home,” in recognition of his dedication to identifying and celebrating not only his Ogun but also Nigerian roots at every given opportunity.

The boxer also paid a New Year's homage to President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on January 1, 2025.

During the visit, Joshua presented Tinubu with a personalised, autographed boxing glove with inscriptions, “To the Great Asiwaju Jagaban, Borgu of Africa, ‘Bola A Tinubu.’”

The President expressed gratitude for the gesture, calling the glove "a symbol of perseverance and excellence."

Sowore slams Joshua

The meeting meant Joshua had the opportunity to meet two Nigerian presidents, having had a similar encounter with Tinubu's predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in London in 2020.

On that occasion, Joshua was pictured prostrating before Buhari, who couldn't conceal his excitement at holding the boxer's victory belt.

Joshua had told the gathering he would "stand up for Nigeria" whenever needed.

Reacting in a post on his X on Thursday, Sowore noted that Joshua always genuflect before Nigerian leaders as though his boxing career depended on it.