Senator Mbata emerges new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The former Senator representing Rivers East at the National Assembly, Sen. John Mbata, has emerged as the new President-General of the Igbo Apex Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Mbata was elected at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly meeting held at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu on Friday.

With the election, Mbata would succeed Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, who was appointed to complete the tenure of the late Chief Emmanuel lwuanyanwu from Imo State.

He was elected by consensus in the election which was witnessed by the Governors of Enugu, Imo and Anambra States, as well as Senators Chris Ngige, Ben Obi, Victor Umeh and other Igbo dignitaries.

Prince Okey Nwadinobi from Abia was elected the National Deputy President while Chief Emeka Sibeidu from Anambra State is the new Secretary General of the Igbo group.

Chidera Anieke from Enugu State was elected National Treasurer, Ezechukwu Ezechi from Imo State was elected National Publicity Secretary and Okey Ugwu from Ebonyi State was elected National Legal Adviser.

The Position of the Deputy Secretary General goes to Delta State and others.

Speaking on behalf of the new executive, Mbata thanked the outgoing President-General for his leadership style and his ability to hand over and organise elections for the new executives.