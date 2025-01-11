Northerners have no moral right to vote out Tinubu in 2027 - Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has argued that Northerners have no moral right to vote out President Bola Tinubu in 2027 over the controversial tax bills.

Sani also said northerners opposing the tax reform bills had failed to criticise and hold to account the immediate past administration led by former President Muhammadu Buhari, which he described as a failure.

The senator's remarks followed the ongoing opposition against Tinubu's tax reform bills , especially from governors, lawmakers, and leaders from the north.

The bills, which were transmitted to the National Assembly last October triggered serious controversies with critical stakeholders from the region calling for their withdrawal.

Recently, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed warned the President that there'll be anarchy if the bills sail through in the National Assembly, claiming that the legislature is hasty and unfairly designed to alienate the north from the nation's resources.

“The current tax reform is not only hasty but unfair in its design. It risks concentrating revenue streams at the centre while depriving states like Bauchi of the funds needed to cater to our people. If this continues, we will have no choice but to show our true colours,” Mohammed said.

Sani challenges Northerners

Reacting in an interview with The Sun on Thursday, Sani challenged the North to reorganise itself and seek how the Northerners in Tinubu's government could contribute to the region's development.

He said though Buhari appointed Northerners into offices, those individuals didn't serve the region's interest, adding that Northerners refused to voice out under the administration of the former President despite its “many failures.”

“Let us tell ourselves the home truth. When our own was in power for 96 months, what did he do? For all the failures, people kept quiet. They refused to hold him to account. They refused to criticise him. They refused to say we voted for you and you failed.

“For eight years, he couldn’t construct any major road to Northern Nigeria. He spent eight years, yet he couldn’t activate the Mambilla power plant. He spent eight years; he couldn’t revive or dredge the River Niger,” he said.

The former lawmaker said “He spent eight years; he couldn’t dualise the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano express route. He spent eight years; he couldn’t dualise the Kano, Kaduna, and Lagos express route. He spent billions of naira in the name of agriculture for which there is nothing to show.