Nigeria set to begin production of HIV/AIDS test kits, anti-retroviral drugs

Dr Temitope Ilori, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), says plans are on to begin domestic production of HIV commodities before the end of 2025.

Ilori made the disclosure on Friday in Ilorin while inaugurating the Kwara Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and Paediatrics ART Acceleration Committee.

She said domestic production of HIV commodities such as test kits and anti-retroviral drugs was part of measures the government was taking to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The NACA boss added that other measures included enrolling all individuals in the National Health Insurance Scheme, mobilising resources to states, strengthening advocacy efforts and supporting vaccine research and innovation.

Ilori said setting up the committee was aimed at achieving an AIDS-free generation and ensuring a sustainable HIV response.

”UNAIDS 2023 reports indicate that approximately 140,000 children aged 0-14 are living with HIV, with 22,000 new infections and 15,000 AIDS-related deaths occurring annually.

”Despite progress, PMTCT and pediatric HIV coverage remain below 33%, far from the 95% target.

”To address this, the Global Alliance Action Plan to End AIDS in Children was developed in 2021 with full financial support, yet coverage remains suboptimal,” she said.

She noted that although the state’s HIV prevalence of 0.8% was below the national average of 1.4%, disparities persist.

“ Women are disproportionately affected (1.3%) compared to men (0.4%), and some local governments require targeted interventions to maintain and further reduce prevalence rates.

“ Achieving an AIDS-free generation is within reach, and no child should be born HIV-positive in Kwara State.

”I urge all partners to support us in developing a comprehensive line list of children of HIV-positive clients, which is crucial to accelerating pediatric ART nationwide,” she said.

Ilori said that the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, had established a National Acceleration Committee.

She said the model was replicated at the state level to eliminate mother-to-child transmission and enhance real-time programme monitoring.

Ilori said the government needs to lead sustainability efforts to address its continued reliance on donor support.

”Over the past few days, I have received numerous calls regarding the implications of the 90-day foreign aid suspension on our HIV programme.

”While we are relieved that HIV services remain exempt, this situation underscores the need for government-led sustainability efforts,” she said.

She said government approaches include integrating HIV services into the national health system and strengthening government-mandated structures.

Ilori added that other measures included partners providing technical assistance and ensuring the timely release of state and local government funds for HIV programmes.

She said the government was also developing sustainable non-health components of the response and empowering civil society to serve as advocates and community service providers.

The Deputy Governor of Kwara, Kayode Alabi, assured the state government that the committee would achieve its mandate.

Alabi, who is the Chairman of Kwara State AIDS Control Agency, said mother-to-child transmission of the virus would be a thing of the past with the committee in place.

