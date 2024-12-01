NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three suspected drug dealers with 2,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection as 3.1 million pills exol-5 in Gadar Tamburawa in Kano State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspects aged 38, 32 and 27, were arrested on Thursday.

He also said that no fewer than 2, 120kg of Ghanaian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis produced in Ghana were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Ilesan beach, Lagos on Thursday.

“A suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure while four vehicles that were to convey the shipments from the waterfront were also recovered.

“This came on the heels of the seizure of 472kg of the same psychoactive substance at Idi-Iroko, Imeko area of Ogun state on Nov. 25.

In another development, he said two suspects: were apprehended in Benin with 185.6kg of cannabis.

He said that operatives recovered a Toyota Previa bus marked BEN 06XL conveying the consignment during an intelligence-led raid by NDLEA operatives at Ukuwague Street, Benin City.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of Lagos, Kano, and Edo Commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures.