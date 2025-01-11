National grid suffers first collapse in 2025

The Nigerian national power grid has suffered its first major disturbance in 2025 barely 10 days into the new year.

The epileptic nature of the power grid reared its ugly head again on Saturday, January 11, 2025, resulting in blackout in several parts of the country.

The incident marks the 13th time the national grid has experienced a collapse in 13 months, making an average of one collapse per month.

Though the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and distribution companies are yet to officially confirm the development as of press time, checks showed that power generation dropped from 2111.01 megawatts as of 2 pm to 390.20 MW by 3 pm.

In a post on its X account, The Energy podcast confirmed the blackout stating, “National grid suffers major collapse… First in 2025.”

“Restoration has begun… Currently generating 302MW as of 02:40 pm,” the podcast said in another post.