MMA2, others collaborate on Christmas festival

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) is collaborating with MBR Signatures and Optiva Capital Partners to thrill airport users with a 20-day Christmas festival.

The Managing Director of MBR Signature, Stanley Ezeani, made this known at a press conference at the premises of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., operators of MMA2, on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that the festival would start on Dec. 1 with activities lined up daily from 4.00 p.m.

Ezeani said that the collaboration with Bi-Courtney would be for five years, adding that it was aimed at bringing back the unique experience of Christmas.

“MBR Christmas Festival is beyond the decorations, offering a 360-degree experience for travellers and other airport users.

“There will be a Christmas carol from 4.00 p.m. daily, with a Santa Claus grotto where goodies will be given out,” he said.

A Chief Operating Officer/ Head of Aeronautics and Cargo Services of Bi-Courtney, Remi Jibodu, said that innovativeness had been the bedrock of the organisation.

“The 20 days will be a wonderful experience not only for adults but also for the youth and children at our terminal,” he said.

Jibodu promised that Bi-Courtney would continue to add value for airline operators, passengers and other airport users.

Kola Bamigboye, another Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney and the Head of the organisation’s Space and Premises said that the collaboration showed that different brands could come together for a common purpose.

Bamigboye said space had been optimised at MMA2 for the festival.

He said that Optiva Capital had been a stakeholder at the terminal, adding that the collaboration would showcase the terminal more.

The Chief Executive Officer of Optiva Capital, Dr Jane Kimemia, expressed delight at the collaboration, saying that the festival would bring out the unique experience of Christmas at the terminal.

She said that part of Optiva’s core mission was to create opportunities and platforms to foster connections, inspire joy and enrich lives which, she said, aligned with the spirit of Christmas.

She added that the festival symbolised the celebration of cultures, investment in initiatives and creation of experiences that would bring lasting value to families, businesses and the community.

“This festival is our gift to travellers, families and stakeholders, a chance to experience the joy and wonder of the Christmas season even while on the go."